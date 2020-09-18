Man arrested in Memphis shooting death of Arkansan

A 23-year-old was arrested Thursday in the death of an Arkansas man who was fatally shot outside a Memphis restaurant.

Tanner Bolding faces one count of first-degree murder in the death of Randal Cardwell, of Paragould.

Cardwell, 44, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 6:30 a.m. Monday in a delivery vehicle outside Jack Pirtle’s Chicken, 1217 S. Bellevue Blvd., according to a probable cause affidavit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage obtained by authorities showed that a blue Honda Civic pulled into the restaurant’s parking lot around the time of the shooting. A man got out of the vehicle, approached the back of the delivery truck, and moments later, ran back to the Civic to drive away.

Authorities made the footage public, and the affidavit states an anonymous caller said the man and vehicle police were looking for were at an address on Talley Place.

Officers went to the home and saw a blue Honda Civic outside and Bolding, who looked like the man in the video.

A search of the home located a handgun and spent cartridges, the affidavit states.

Authorities brought Bolding into custody, and, according to the affidavit, he admitted to shooting Cardwell during an attempted robbery.

Bolding remained in the Shelby County jail as of Friday morning, according to an online roster.