Grant powers Prairie Grove past Stilwell

STILWELL, OKLA. -- Stilwell, Okla., didn't add to its momentum following a win last week to end a 20-game losing streak.

Prairie Grove made sure of that.

Prairie Grove built a three-touchdown lead in the first half and rolled to a 48-13 victory over Stilwell on Friday at Indians Stadium. Cade Grant ran for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and intercepted two passes as Prairie Grove turned a 34-13 cushion at halftime into a 48-13 lead after three quarters.

Quarterback Knox Laird threw two more touchdown passes after passing for three scores during a 35-33 win last week over Pea Ridge.

"Super effort, and he's got some young guys pressing him, too," Prairie Grove coach Danny Abshier said of Grant, a senior. "His ankle is bugging him a little bit, and we're trying to hold him back."

Grant didn't hold back against Stilwell (1-2), which entered Friday's game with a boost of confidence after beating Gentry 34-8 last week to end its losing streak. But Prairie Grove (3-0) grabbed a 14-0 lead following short touchdown runs by Foster Layman and Grant. Layman set up his touchdown with a 57-yard burst to just short of the goal line. Grant intercepted a tipped pass to stop a Stilwell drive, then he ran for 41 yards before being tripped up at the 2.

Knox threw touchdown passes to tight end Matthew Velasco and Grant out of the backfield before Layman scored on a 16-yard run up the middle to put Prairie Grove ahead 34-13 at halftime.

Prairie Grove was slapped with several penalties, and the Tigers had a tough time trying to cover Geremiah Noisewater, who caught five passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in the first half for the Indians (1-2).

His performance wasn't enough for Stilwell, which allowed two more touchdowns in the third quarter to Prairie Grove. Grant scored from 1 yard before sophomore Austin Whetsell broke into the secondary and outran the pursuit for a 41-yard touchdown run. Prairie Grove played mostly reserves, and Colin Faulk made an interception in the end zone to end a Stilwell scoring threat that reached the Prairie Grove 6.

FOUR DOWNS

• Oklahoma does not have a running clock for 11-man football, only 8-man. Had Friday's game been played in Arkansas, a running clock would have begun once a team goes ahead by 35 points.

• Don Harrison coached for five years at Lincoln before taking over this season at Stilwell, Okla.

• Prairie Grove intercepted quarterback Chase Stephens, a left-hander, three times.

• Stilwell will face its first team from Oklahoma next Friday when the Indians host Broken Bow. Stilwell lost 42-7 to Rogers and beat Gentry 32-8 before facing Prairie Grove in its final nonconference game. Prairie Grove will open 4A-1 Conference play at home against Green Forest.