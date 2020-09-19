Texarkana overcomes jitters in its first game

TEXARKANA -- Texarkana had some first-game problems, but the Razorbacks overcame their miscues to claim a 35-21 victory Friday at Razorback Stadium.

Torie Blair rushed 20 times for 166 yards and 3 scores for Texarkana, which rolled up 271 yards on 39 rushes. The Razorbacks (1-0) piled up 407 yards of offense, compared to 231 by the Lumberjacks (0-3).

Braylon Bishop completed 6 of 15 passes for 88 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for 79 yards.

Warren's offense came to life in the second quarter, but Texarkana made adjustments at halftime. The Lumberjacks' lone score in the second half came at the end of an 81-yard drive.

Blair scored from 36 yards out to give Texarkana a 28-14 lead with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter. On their next drive, the Razorbacks scored when Travion Nash recovered a fumble in the end zone for a three-score edge.

Lumberjacks receiver Jacari Lee scored on a short run with 2:31 left in the game for the final tally.

The Razorbacks built a 21-point lead through the opening 12:54 of the game, but Warren answered with a pair of aerial scores to go into halftime down 21-14.

Texarkana rolled up 162 yards of offense in the opening period and finished the first half with 264 yards -- 176 on the ground. The Lumberjacks had 108 yards at halftime after being held to minus-8 yards in the first quarter.

Blair rushed 12 times for 99 yards and 2 scores in the first half.

He raced 42 yards on the third snap of the game to reach the end zone. He scored again, walking in from the 1, to cap a six-play, 34-yard drive with 11:06 left in the second quarter.

Warren punted five times in the first half, and on its second punt Rickie Williams partially blocked the kick to give the Razorbacks the ball at the Warren 49.

It took seven plays for Texarkana to score, as Tavree Green hauled in a 39-yard pass from Bishop and broke a couple of tackles en route to the score.

After Blair's second touchdown, the Lumberjacks' offense started moving. Warren moved to near midfield before punting, and Zander Hemphill intercepted a tipped pass and took it back 25 yards to the 10-yard line. Earlier, Payton Byrd picked off a Texarkana pass to end the Razorbacks' second possession.

Jett Reep snagged a bullet from Maddox Lassiter for a 5-yard touchdown with 7:14 left in the half.

After three punts, Jarard Payne covered 45 yards for another Warren score, this one with 1:24 left before intermission.