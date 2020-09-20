COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to concern about the coronavirus.

Monday

Democratic Party of White County Meeting

CENTER HILL — The Democratic Party of White County will meet Monday at the Ballards’ home, 4014 Arkansas 36 W. A social time will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30. Participants are asked to bring a lawn chair and wear a mask.

In the Know Series: Transportation and Ballot Issue 1

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s In the Know Series will present a virtual Zoom event on the state of transportation and Ballot Issue 1 by Randy Ort, deputy director and COO of the Arkansas Department of Transportation, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Registrants will be sent an email with the Zoom link at a later date. The session is free, but sponsorships are being accepted.

Tuesday

Moving Fairfield Bay Forward Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Moving Fairfield Bay Forward Steering Committee will meet at 1 p.m. at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive.

Meal-Prep Secrets

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education will offer Meal-Prep Secrets from 6-8 p.m. The session is free, and participants will learn tips for meal prepping that can save time, energy and money. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Wednesday

In the Know Series: Searcy City Council Candidates Forum

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s In the Know Series will present a virtual Zoom event, a Searcy City Council Candidates Forum, moderated by Roby Brock, at 9 a.m. Candidates will include Logan Cothern and Kenneth Olree, Ward 1, Position 1; Karen Marshall and David Morris, Ward 1, Position 2; Chris Howell and Davis Threlkeld, Ward 2, Position 1; and Tommy Centola and Tonia Hale, Ward 3, Position 1. Registrants will be sent an email with the Zoom link at a later date. The session is free, but sponsorships are being accepted.

Thursday

‘Wonder Woman’

BATESVILLE — The film “Wonder Woman” will be shown at the Melba Theater, 115 W. Main St., at 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the theater at (870) 569-8002.

Fairfield Bay Resort Meeting

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Resort members meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in the Fireside Room of the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive.

Gardening for Life Series

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community Education is offering a Gardening for Life Series this fall. Gardening With Bees will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The fee for the class is $15. Register at uaccb.coursestorm.com.

Business After Hours Virtual Event

FAIRFIELD BAY — A Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Virtual event will begin at 5 p.m. Quarterly meetings will be held virtually through a Zoom invitation. This event offers chamber members an opportunity to meet new businesses, network and hear about all the things happening at the chamber. Members will be emailed log-in information.

Saturday

Action Team Report Launch and Survey

FAIRFIELD BAY — Moving Fairfield Bay Forward will be at Woodland Mead Park for an Action Team Report Launch and Survey Event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moving Fairfield Bay Forward will share its Action Team Report, which will show what the group’s vision and goals are for each action team. A new survey will also be launched. The survey will take approximately five minutes to complete, and results of the survey will be shared at a community meeting at a later date. Surveys need to be completed by Oct. 10.

Hidden Treasures Farmers Market

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Hidden Treasures Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woodland Mead Park. For booth-space information, contact Mandy Settle at actionteamttd@gmail.com. This event takes place every second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament

MELBOURNE — First Community Bank will serve as the course sponsor for the annual Ozarka College Foundation Golf Tournament, a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Cooper’s Hawk Golf Course. All proceeds will benefit Ozarka College students. The entry fee is $400 per team and includes range balls, the golf-cart fee, a light breakfast, lunch, a gift bag and 18 holes of golf. Mulligans will be available for $5 each. The hole-in-one prize will be a car sponsored by Freedom Ford of Melbourne. To register, contact Suellen Davidson at (870) 368-2059 or sdavidson@ozarka.edu. The rain date will be 1 p.m. Sept. 27.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Free Lunch

DRASCO — Chapter 7-8 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association will offer a free lunch of burgers and hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drasco Trading Post, 6946 Heber Springs Road N. Attendees will receive 10 percent off items in the store, and there will be a 50/50 drawing. Donations will be accepted, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to help Arkansas veterans.

Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony

BEEBE — All are invited to an evening of remembrance from 6-9 p.m. at the Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in Beebe. The event, taking place during Gold Star Mothers and Family Weekend, is hosted by Arkansas Run for the Fallen.

Ongoing

The River Haunt

BATESVILLE — The #HauntCrew training has began at The River Haunt, 570 Stadium Drive. This year’s haunted house will open at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 and run every Friday and Saturday night through Halloween. Ticket prices are $10 or $12 for a reserved, skip-the-line, space. More scare actors are needed. To participate, contact the event organizers through messenger on The River Haunt Facebook page.

Bald Knob VFW Free Coffee

BALD KNOB — The community is invited to come out and get a free cup of coffee from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Bald Knob Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10007, 3012 Highway Ave. The VFW recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of all veterans and understands the importance of rallying community support for them. Volunteering to serve coffee are Will “Ace” Marler, a Purple Heart recipient and post quartermaster; Bill “Rhino” Morton, a veteran service officer; and Savannah Breaux, commander of VFW Post 10007.

Fairfield Bay Library Services

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Library is now open from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays. Patrons are required to wear masks and will be allowed in the library four at a time for 30 minutes. No children are allowed at this time. Curbside pickup is also available by calling the library at (501) 884-4930 during business hours and giving a staff member your requests. Arrange a date and time for pickup, and your items will be brought to your car. The library is still not receiving book donations.

Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery

HEBER SPRINGS — The Greers Ferry National Fish Hatchery, 349 Hatchery Road, has reopened its outdoor space (outside fish-rearing area), but all indoor spaces remain temporarily closed to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The hatchery staff asks people to contact the hatchery before arriving to confirm its hours. Visitors are required to follow current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safe practices, including maintaining a safe social distance from other groups and wearing face coverings. For more information, call the hatchery at (501) 362-3615.

Kindred Art Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Kindred, an exhibition by Adrienne Callander, at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E. Main St., through Oct. 3. This interactive exhibition features one of Callander’s new projects, #littlesweaterhug, the artist’s socially engaged knit-based response to limited physical contact in the early days of COVID-19. The show includes a collection of little sweater hugs, along with more of Callander’s work. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

WRMC Virtual 5K

BATESVILLE — Highway to Health, the White River Medical Center Virtual 5K, will take place to raise money to give to school districts to fill their food pantries. Register at runsignup.com/Race/AR/Batesville/WRMCRuntheWave5k, and run a 5K anywhere and any time between Oct. 22 and Nov. 5. Fees are $30 for virtual runners or $25 for spirit participants, those who don’t want to run. Register before Oct. 12 to receive a swag bag, which can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the WRHS Foundation office, next to Hobby Lobby, or received by mail. Registration ends Oct. 21.

Independence County Library Public Computers

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 267 E. Main St., has opened its public computers for use by patrons. This will be by appointment only, so call (870) 793-8814 to reserve a 30-minute slot. For updates on the Independence County Library, call the library, visit www.indcolib.com or email info@indcolib.com. Visit the library’s Facebook and Instagram pages for updates and video story times.

Corona Corona! Exhibit

FAIRFIELD BAY — Joyce Hartmann, a Choctaw artist, has an exhibit, Corona Corona!, at the Fairfield Bay Library, 369 Dave Creek Parkway, through October. The show consists of 19 paintings, mostly watercolor, as well as some in mixed media or acrylics. More than half of the works are being shown for the first time. The public can view the exhibit from 1-4 p.m. daily whenever the library is open. For more information, call (501) 884-4930, as hours may change because of COVID-19.

Main Street Batesville Farmers Market

BATESVILLE — The Main Street Batesville Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every other Saturday through October in the Pocket Park on Main Street. Upcoming dates include Saturday and Oct. 10 and 24. All items are home-grown or homemade by members of the market who live and work in the community.

Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Cares Food Pantry, 2016 Arkansas 25 Bypass, is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those who need food are asked to call ahead at (501) 362-8486 so the pantry can have the food ready for pickup.

Jacksonville Farmers’ Market

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Farmers’ Market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday through Oct. 25 at 9 Municipal Drive. Local produce and essential items will be for sale. For more information, call the Jacksonville Community Center at (501) 982-4171.

Fairfield Bay VFW Bingo Nights

FAIRFIELD BAY — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4513 Bingo Nights take place at 6:30 every Monday. Centers for Disease Control and Protection guidelines are strictly enforced.

Searcy Farmers Market

SEARCY — The Main Street Searcy Farmers’ Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays on the White County Courthouse Square. For more information, call (501) 279-9007.

Fairfield Bay Senior Center Bingo

FAIRFIELD BAY — Senior Center Bingo will take place from 10-11:15 a.m. every Tuesday at the Fairfield Bay Senior Center, 385 Dave Creek Parkway. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed. There will be limited seating, and reservations are required. For more information or reservations, call the center at (501) 884-7800.

Fairfield Bay Rotary Meetings

FAIRFIELD BAY — The Fairfield Bay Rotary meets at noon every Wednesday, with lunch at 11:30 a.m., in the Fireside Room at the Little Red Restaurant at Indian Hills, 337 Snead Drive. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines will be followed.

Upcoming

Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the 21st annual Chairman’s Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 2 at the River Oaks Golf Club. The tournament will honor past Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce Chairman J.R. Thomas, and a ceremony will be conducted at noon in his memory. The Tournament is a four-man scramble format, and the entry fee is $500 per team. Hole sponsorships can be purchased for $100. At 11 a.m., registration will begin, and boxed lunches will be available. Sunrise Motorsports will sponsor the hole-in-one prize. To register or for more information, email scc@searcychamber.com or call (501) 268-2458.

Fairfield Bay Oktoberfest Cancellation

FAIRFIELD BAY — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and the city of Fairfield Bay have canceled Oktoberfest 2020, which was scheduled for Oct. 3. “However, a bigger and better event, including the art walk, will take place on Oct. 2, 2021,” said Robbie Miller, chairwoman of the art walk. For more information, call (501) 884-4202.

In the Know Series:Ballot Referendums

SEARCY — The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce’s In the Know Series will present a virtual Zoom event, Ballot Referendums: What You Need to Know, at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Randy Zook, president and CEO for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, will lead the session. Registrants will be sent an email with the Zoom link at a later date. The session is free, but sponsorships are being accepted.

Powhatan Ghostwalks Cancellation

POWHATAN — Ghostwalks, scheduled for Oct. 17 at Powhatan Historic State Park, has been canceled. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Arkansas State Parks has canceled all public programming through at least Oct. 31. “The event typically sees between 400 and 800 attendees each year who crowd into small historic structures to hear our storytellers spin spooky folk tales from Powhatan’s history,” Park Interpreter Geoffrey Havens said. “While we hate canceling the event, we have to put the safety of our guests first.” The 2021 Ghostwalks is scheduled for Oct. 10.

LRAFB Air Show Cancellation

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE — The Thunder Over the Rock air show set for Oct. 24 and 25 as been canceled as a result of continuing COVID-19 concerns. Little Rock Air Force Base officials made the decision to cancel the air show and concurrent STEM Festival, in order to focus base resources on keeping airmen, their families and the base’s community partners safe, while also maintaining the base’s agile combat airlift mission. The next air show is scheduled for October 2022.

Thrills & Chills 5K/10K

MAGNESS — The Thrills & Chills 5K/10K is a spooky, fun run, starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 30, through the farmlands of Magness. Thrills & Chills will start and finish at the Magness Community Center and Park. The event will feature spooky music, along with a few scary surprises for runners along the route. Runners are asked to observe COVID-19 safety precautions and to wear a mask before and after the race. Headlamps/lights of some type are required. The registration fee is $20, and virtual options are also available. To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=98939&eventId=431665. Race packets can be picked up at Natural State Running, 148 E. Main St. in Batesville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 and at the race site from 5:30-6:45 p.m.

