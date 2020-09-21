Stabbing in face, body injures man, Little Rock police say

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 32-year-old man was stabbed in his face and upper body late Friday in Little Rock, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Little Rock Compassion Center, 3618 Roosevelt Road, on an assault call, a police report states.

Upon arrival, officers found John Keene suffering several "severe” cuts and stab wounds, according to the report.

Three women told officers they witnessed the attack on Keene. The women said they saw an unknown male attack Keene as he laid on the ground, police said.

One of the witnesses said that when she got closer to the assailant he ran west on Roosevelt Road. She called police when she saw Keene covered in blood, according to the report.

Police said Keene was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

No suspect was named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report. Police said the investigation was ongoing.