Bulls hire Donovan as head coach

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder coach Billy Donovan watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston. The Chicago Bulls hired Donovan as coach Tuesday, Sept. 22. The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their coach Tuesday, landing one of the top candidates on the market to lead a rebuilding team with an overhauled front office.

The 55-year-old Donovan spent the past five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World.

In a statement, Donovan thanked ownership and said he's looking forward to working with new executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas.

The Bulls came into the season with their sights set on a playoff spot. They were 11th in the Eastern Conference when play was stopped in March and decided they needed new leadership.

Chicago hired Karnisovas as executive vice president of basketball operations in April out of Denver's front office, and shifted John Paxson into an advisory role. The Bulls also brought in General Manager Marc Eversley to replace the fired Gar Forman, and they let Boylen go last month.

Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoffs each year. He was a finalist for coach of the year this season after his team outperformed expectations and pushed the Houston Rockets to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. But with his contract expiring, the Thunder announced two weeks ago he would not return, saying it was a mutual decision.

Before his time with the Thunder, Donovan coached for 19 seasons at the University of Florida, winning two NCAA titles.

The Bulls are counting on Donovan to give them a lift after the team missed the postseason for the fourth time in five years.

On the court, the Bulls are led by Zach LaVine, who averaged 25.5 points this season, and Lauri Markkanen, who took a step back. The 7-footer from Finland missed 15 games with a pelvic injury and his scoring and rebounding numbers dropped.