EU tries to pull together on crisis

Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth, third left, speaks with Greek Foreign Affairs Minister in charge of European Affairs Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, center, and Permanent Representative of Austria Nikolaus Marschik, right, during a meeting of the General Affairs Council at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. European Union ministers meet Tuesday to discuss the stalemate in the Brexit negotiations and prospects to avoid a no-deal cliff-edge transition at the end of the year. (Aris Oikonomou, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS -- European affairs ministers agreed Tuesday to better coordinate travel restrictions in the 27-nation bloc and keep their guarantee for the smooth circulation of people and goods as many EU nations see a resurgence of coronavirus.

In March, several EU nations closed their borders in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus, even though the EU's Schengen agreement allows residents to move freely among countries without visas. The action blocked traffic and medical equipment.

Tuesday's meeting, the first in-person gathering since February, did not produce immediate concrete results. But Michael Roth, the German minister for Europe representing Germany's rotating EU presidency, said all ministers committed to the principles of Schengen to avoid a repeat of the travel chaos.

"A virus has no passport, a virus does not care about national passport. It's important that we coordinate better than we have done in the past," he said after ministers discussed recommendations from the EU's executive commission and the German presidency.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jkuSaemtAwc]

"What is very important from the point of view of the commission is to return as soon as possible to a normal functioning of the single market, to remove all the barriers that have been created during the covid crisis, and also give assurances to our citizens that we will very soon be getting things back to normal," said Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice president attending the discussion.

Several EU countries dealing with a second wave of virus infections have been imposing local lockdowns and restrictions on public and private gatherings. The European Commission has proposed that member countries agree on common criteria and thresholds for putting travel restrictions in place.

The commission suggested that EU governments take into account the total number of new confirmed cases per 100,000 people in a given area in a 14-day period, the percentage of positive tests during a seven-day period, and the number of tests carried out per 100,000 people over the same period.

It also proposed color-coded risk categories -- green, orange, red and gray. Those arriving from an area classified as red or gray, for example, would be required to "either undergo quarantine or undergo a covid-19 test after arrival -- covid-19 testing being the preferred option."

The German presidency has proposed harmonizing the data used to impose restrictions and that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control provide weekly reports on important indicators such as hospitalization and mortality rates.

Clement Beaune, the French state secretary for European affairs, said better coordination was "very important" to avoid creating "the confusion we are unfortunately experiencing."

Meanwhile, the European Commission said that it increased its stockpile of protective medical equipment and supplies to support EU members if outbreaks in Europe worsen in the coming months. The EU was caught unprepared earlier this year when Italy ran out of masks and other countries could not immediately answer the country's request for assistance.

Separately, the pandemic forced the EU to postpone a scheduled summit for a week after Council President Charles Michel went into quarantine because a close collaborator was diagnosed with covid-19.

Spokesman Barend Leyts said Tuesday that Michel "today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for covid."

Leyts said that the European Council chief is "respecting Belgian rules" and "he has gone into quarantine as of today."

Even as the United Nations held its annual General Assembly remotely with video screens, the EU had been preparing to stage its second live summit in a little over two months. A July summit took place with exhaustive precautions and no reported health consequences.

This week, it took one person from Michel's inner circle to test positive to scuttle plans two days ahead of the meeting.

The summit set for Thursday and Friday was to address issues as wide-ranging as Brexit negotiations, climate change and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights.

Information for this article was contributed by Raf Casert of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo, European Council President Charles Michel, center left, speaks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, third right, French President Emmanuel Macron, second right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, during an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels. The European Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 that the European Union summit scheduled to take place on Sept. 24-25, 2020, has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine as a precaution after a security officer in which he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File)

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets European Council President Charles Michel with an elbow bump during an EU summit in Brussels. The European Council announced on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 that the European Union summit scheduled to take place on Sept. 24-25, 2020 has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine as a precaution after a security officer in which he had close contact tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool, File)