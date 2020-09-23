Get to know Arkansas target Derrian Ford

Highly recruited Arkansas target Derrian Ford has more than 20 scholarship offers as a junior.

He has offers from schools like Arkansas, Kansas, Florida, Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, Baylor and others.

Nickname: Truth

School: Magnolia

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190

Position: PG

I like Arkansas because: They are an amazing program with a great staff. They help you on and off the court. It is like a family

Schools I've visited: UCLA, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Auburn, Memphis, Baylor, Vanderbilt, etc.

I plan to major in: Engineering

I'm the player I am because: I’m the player I am because of God, Mom and Dad, and the circle that I have

Best basketball moment: was winning state championship as a freshman

Favorite video game: Don’t play video games

Favorite NBA player: Kobe Bryant

Favorite NBA team: Lakers

Favorite workout music: I like gospel, rap, love, and country music when I workout

Favorite movie: My favorite movies are ATL and The Wood. I like the Old Guard too.

Must watch TV show: All American

List two pet peeves: I don’t like a messy room and I don’t like a messy car

Favorite food: Cheeseburgers, steaks, and my momma’s tacos

I will never eat: I like food so I don’t know what I won’t eat

Your favorite fast food chain and why: I love Five Guys. Their burgers are amazing. It’s like they are just right.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: I would want to be stranded on a deserted island with my family

Hobbies: My hobbies are watching movies, fishing, riding horses, swimming, and just relaxing with my family

The one thing I could not live without is: I could not live without my family

If you were a super-hero, what powers would you have: If I was a super-hero I would want my powers to be able to fly, teleport, run fast, turn invisible, transform, and be able to stop time

Role model: My role model is my dad. He’s famous to me. I could hang with him all day.

Three words to describe me: True. Loving. Special

People would be surprised that I: People would be surprised that I sing