ATHLETICS

Arkansas Tech suspends sports

Arkansas Tech University on Tuesday suspended all athletic activities through at least Oct. 4, according to the university.

The decision comes after a covid-19 campus report found 70 cases on the Russellville campus, of which 52 were athletes.

"Our campus management of positive cases provides us with evidence that our classroom, residence hall and dining hall mitigation efforts continue to be successful," said Keegan Nichols, the Arkansas Tech vice president for student affairs. "We will continue to support individuals who have tested positive and are in isolation while also providing appropriate guidance for those in quarantine due to potential exposure to the virus. Doing so will limit further spread, provide for the safety of our campus community and allow us to maintain a manageable case load."

On Aug. 14, the Great American Conference postponed all fall sports until the spring, but schools still were allowed to conduct team activities.

MEN'S GOLF

Trojans finish third in Tennessee

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished tied for third at the Scenic City Collegiate in Ooltewah, Tenn.

The Trojans shot a final-round 302 and finished with a 54-hole total of 893, tying them with Georgia Southern. Alabama-Birmingham won with an 878 and East Tennessee State was second with a 884. The University of Central Arkansas finished eighth with a 919 after a final-round 308.

Individually, Logan Pate of UALR finished tied for seventh with a 221 (78-67-76). Anton Alberts (74-74-76) and Magnus Lomholt (75-75-74) finished tied for 12th with a 224.

Nate Jolly of UCA finished 17th with a 228 (76-76-76).

WOMEN'S GOLF

UALR's Austerslaatt eighth in Alabama

Malena Austerslaatt of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock finished tied for eighth at the Hoover Invitational in Hoover, Ala.

Austerslaatt shot a final-round 69 to finish with a 219. Austerslaatt had 13 pars, 4 birdies and 1 bogey in her final round. The eighth-place finish marks her best finish in a collegiate event. Pilar Echeverria of the University of Indianapolis won with a 213.

As a team, the Trojans finished last among 10 teams with a 915 (305-309-301). Indianapolis won the event with an 872.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services