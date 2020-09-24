Trump son ordered to testify before election

Eric Trump addresses more than 250 people at a rally Monday in Erie, Pa., in support of his father, President Donald Trump. (AP/Erie Times-News/Christopher Millette)

NEW YORK -- Eric Trump must testify in a New York investigation into his family's business practices before the November presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday, rejecting his lawyers' claims that his "extreme travel schedule" on the campaign trail warranted a delay.

State Judge Arthur Engoron said President Donald Trump's middle son, a Trump Organization executive, must comply with a subpoena to give a deposition under oath no later than Oct. 7, adding that the court is not "bound by the timelines of the national election."

New York Attorney General Letitia James went to court to enforce Eric Trump's subpoena after his lawyers abruptly canceled a July interview with investigators in her office's investigation, which is focused on whether the Trump Organization lied about the value of its assets in order to get loans or tax benefits.

Eric Trump, the company's executive vice president of development and acquisitions, was first served with the subpoena in May. James, a Democrat, said in a statement after the ruling that "justice and the rule of law prevailed today."

"To be clear, no entity or individual is allowed to dictate how or when our investigation will proceed or set the parameters of a lawful investigation," James said. "The court's order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump."

A message seeking comment on the ruling was left with Eric Trump's lawyer, Alan Futerfas.

In a court filing last week, his lawyers said he was willing to comply with the subpoena, but that he could do so only after the Nov. 3 election. Beside scheduling conflicts related to his father's reelection campaign, they said they wanted "to avoid the use of his deposition attendance for political purposes."

At Wednesday's hearing, Futerfas said they were "happy for him to sit down and be deposed," but that they needed more time before he testified to review with him thousands of pages of documents that James' office is seeking as part of the civil inquiry.

Matthew Colangelo, a lawyer for the attorney general's office, countered that Eric Trump's lawyers didn't have a legal basis to seek a delay and were doing so "simply on the grounds of personal inconvenience to the witness." He argued that the typical compliance deadline courts have found is reasonable is five days.

Eric Trump's lawyers had proposed four dates for him to testify, the earliest being Nov. 19, which they contended was just after James' office is scheduled to interview other witnesses in the investigation. Eric Trump switched lawyers in mid-July, Futerfas said, contributing to the need for a delay.

Eric Trump did not participate in Wednesday's hearing, which was held via Skype. Eric, the third of Trump's five children, was scheduled to appear Wednesday at a campaign event in Glendale, Ariz., called "Evangelicals for Trump: Praise, Prayer, and Patriotism."

James went to court to compel Eric Trump and other business associates to testify and turn over documents as part of a civil investigation into whether the family's company, the Trump Organization, lied about the value of assets including a suburban New York City estate.

Investigators have yet to determine whether any law was broken, James' office has said.

James' investigators are looking into how the Trump Organization and its agents assessed the value of Seven Springs, a 212-acre estate north of Manhattan that President Trump purchased in 1995 with the intent of turning it into a golf club.