Death of man, 62, in Little Rock ruled homicide, police say

Authorities have ruled the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in Little Rock a homicide.

Jeff Welch, 62, was discovered at 4218 W. 12th St. around 3 a.m. suffering from “numerous puncture wounds” in his neck, according to a police report.

An acquaintance who found Welch called 911, and authorities investigated his death as suspicious. His body was sent to the state crime lab, where a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

The police report did not list any suspects.