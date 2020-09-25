Death of man, 62, in Little Rock ruled homicide, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Authorities have ruled the death of a man whose body was found early Wednesday in Little Rock a homicide.
Jeff Welch, 62, was discovered at 4218 W. 12th St. around 3 a.m. suffering from “numerous puncture wounds” in his neck, according to a police report.
An acquaintance who found Welch called 911, and authorities investigated his death as suspicious. His body was sent to the state crime lab, where a medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.
The police report did not list any suspects.
