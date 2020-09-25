High school schedule

All games start at 7 p.m.

Subject to change

THURSDAY'S GAME

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

Sylvan Hills 35, Pine Bluff 0

TODAY'S GAMES

CLASS 7A

7A-CENTRAL

Fort Smith Northside at Bryant

LR Catholic at Cabot

LR Central at North Little Rock

Conway at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19

7A-WEST

Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Springdale

Bentonville West at Fayetteville, ccd., covid-19

Fort Smith Southside at Rogers, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 6A

6A-EAST

West Memphis at Marion

Sheridan at Searcy

Jonesboro at El Dorado, ccd., covid-19

6A-WEST

Mountain Home at Lake Hamilton

Benton at Russellville

Van Buren at Siloam Springs

LR Parkview at Greenwood, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 5A

5A-CENTRAL

LR Hall at Beebe

White Hall at Jacksonville

LR Christian at Maumelle

Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel

5A-EAST

Nettleton at Batesville

Wynne at Brookland

Forrest City at Greene Co. Tech

Paragould at Valley View

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside at Camden Fairview

Hope at De Queen

Texarkana at Magnolia, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Hot Springs

5A-WEST

Pea Ridge at Alma

Vilonia at Clarksville

Morrilton at Greenbrier

Harrison at Farmington, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 4A

4A-1

Gravette at Elkins

Huntsville at Gentry

Green Forest at Prairie Grove

Berryville at Shiloh Christian

4A-2

Cent. Ark. Christian at Clinton

Heber Springs at Lonoke

Bald Knob at Mills

Stuttgart at Southside Batesville

4A-3

Gosnell at Highland

Trumann at Jonesboro Westside

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

OPEN Cave City

4A-4

Pottsville at Lamar

Mena at Waldron

Ozark at Dardanelle, ccd., covid-19

OPEN Dover

4A-7

Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown

Fountain Lake at Joe T. Robinson

Bauxite at Malvern

Arkadelphia at Nashville, ccd., covid-19

4A-8

Dumas at Helena-West Helena

Monticello at Star City

Warren at Crossett, ccd., covid-19

Hamburg at DeWitt, ccd., covid-19

CLASS 3A

3A-1

Lavaca at Cedarville

Charleston at Greenland

Mansfield at West Fork

Lincoln at Hackett, ccd., covid-19

3A-2

Melbourne at Newport

Riverview at Salem

3A-3

Harrisburg at Hoxie

Corning at Osceola

Manila at Piggott

Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Baptist Prep at Atkins

Mayflower at Paris

Danville at Perryville

Booneville at Two Rivers

3A-5

Bismarck at Genoa Central

Glen Rose at Jessieville

Fouke at Centerpoint, ccd., covid-19

Horatio at Prescott, ccd., covid-19

3A-6

Rison at Barton

Pine Bluff Dollarway

at Camden Harmony Grove

McGehee at Drew Central

Lake Village at Smackover

CLASS 2A

2A-3

East Poinsett Co. at Cedar Ridge

Cross County at Earle

Marked Tree at McCrory

2A-4

Magazine at Bigelow

Mountainburg at Johnson Co. Westside

Conway Christian at Quitman

Hector at Yellville-Summit

2A-5

No conference games scheduled

2A-6

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Marvell

2A-7

No conference games scheduled

2A-8

No conference games scheduled

OPEN Bearden

NONCONFERENCE

Junction City at Blytheville

Strong at Carlisle

Mountain View at Cutter Morning Star

Fordyce at Clarendon

Gurdon at Foreman

Bentonville West at Greenwood

Lafayette County at Hampton

Ozark at Harrison

Dierks at Magnet Cove

Harding Academy at Memphis Briarcrest

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

Parkers Chapel at Murfreesboro

Fort Smith Southside at Texarkana

NOTE Please send any additions/changes to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com

Call us

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.