High school schedule

All games start at 7 p.m.
Subject to change
THURSDAY'S GAME
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
Sylvan Hills 35, Pine Bluff 0
TODAY'S GAMES
CLASS 7A
7A-CENTRAL
Fort Smith Northside at Bryant
LR Catholic at Cabot
LR Central at North Little Rock
Conway at LR Southwest, ccd., covid-19
7A-WEST
Springdale Har-Ber at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Springdale
Bentonville West at Fayetteville, ccd., covid-19
Fort Smith Southside at Rogers, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 6A
6A-EAST
West Memphis at Marion
Sheridan at Searcy
Jonesboro at El Dorado, ccd., covid-19
6A-WEST
Mountain Home at Lake Hamilton
Benton at Russellville
Van Buren at Siloam Springs
LR Parkview at Greenwood, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 5A
5A-CENTRAL
LR Hall at Beebe
White Hall at Jacksonville
LR Christian at Maumelle
Pulaski Academy at Watson Chapel
5A-EAST
Nettleton at Batesville
Wynne at Brookland
Forrest City at Greene Co. Tech
Paragould at Valley View
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside at Camden Fairview
Hope at De Queen
Texarkana at Magnolia, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Hot Springs
5A-WEST
Pea Ridge at Alma
Vilonia at Clarksville
Morrilton at Greenbrier
Harrison at Farmington, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 4A
4A-1
Gravette at Elkins
Huntsville at Gentry
Green Forest at Prairie Grove
Berryville at Shiloh Christian
4A-2
Cent. Ark. Christian at Clinton
Heber Springs at Lonoke
Bald Knob at Mills
Stuttgart at Southside Batesville
4A-3
Gosnell at Highland
Trumann at Jonesboro Westside
Rivercrest at Pocahontas
OPEN Cave City
4A-4
Pottsville at Lamar
Mena at Waldron
Ozark at Dardanelle, ccd., covid-19
OPEN Dover
4A-7
Benton Harmony Grove at Ashdown
Fountain Lake at Joe T. Robinson
Bauxite at Malvern
Arkadelphia at Nashville, ccd., covid-19
4A-8
Dumas at Helena-West Helena
Monticello at Star City
Warren at Crossett, ccd., covid-19
Hamburg at DeWitt, ccd., covid-19
CLASS 3A
3A-1
Lavaca at Cedarville
Charleston at Greenland
Mansfield at West Fork
Lincoln at Hackett, ccd., covid-19
3A-2
Melbourne at Newport
Riverview at Salem
3A-3
Harrisburg at Hoxie
Corning at Osceola
Manila at Piggott
Palestine-Wheatley at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Baptist Prep at Atkins
Mayflower at Paris
Danville at Perryville
Booneville at Two Rivers
3A-5
Bismarck at Genoa Central
Glen Rose at Jessieville
Fouke at Centerpoint, ccd., covid-19
Horatio at Prescott, ccd., covid-19
3A-6
Rison at Barton
Pine Bluff Dollarway
at Camden Harmony Grove
McGehee at Drew Central
Lake Village at Smackover
CLASS 2A
2A-3
East Poinsett Co. at Cedar Ridge
Cross County at Earle
Marked Tree at McCrory
2A-4
Magazine at Bigelow
Mountainburg at Johnson Co. Westside
Conway Christian at Quitman
Hector at Yellville-Summit
2A-5
No conference games scheduled
2A-6
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Marvell
2A-7
No conference games scheduled
2A-8
No conference games scheduled
OPEN Bearden
NONCONFERENCE
Junction City at Blytheville
Strong at Carlisle
Mountain View at Cutter Morning Star
Fordyce at Clarendon
Gurdon at Foreman
Bentonville West at Greenwood
Lafayette County at Hampton
Ozark at Harrison
Dierks at Magnet Cove
Harding Academy at Memphis Briarcrest
Mineral Springs at Mount Ida
Parkers Chapel at Murfreesboro
Fort Smith Southside at Texarkana
NOTE Please send any additions/changes to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com
Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3411 with game reports before 11 p.m. each Friday night this fall.
We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.
The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Thursday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Thursday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.
Email statistics and news tips to jmuck@adgnewsroom.com. Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.