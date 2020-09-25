Sections
Search on after possible drowning reported at DeGray Lake, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 11:57 a.m.
The search for a Jacksonville man who disappeared Sunday at DeGray Lake continued Friday, authorities said.

Courtland Matthew McDonald, 24, was swimming with family and friends at the Caddo Bend recreational area when witnesses said he began to struggle, according to a news release from the Clark County sheriff's office.

People tried unsuccessfully to help him get onto a boat, the release states, but he went under the water and has not been seen since.

Search and recovery efforts involving multiple agencies and volunteers have been in progress since McDonald disappeared, authorities said.

