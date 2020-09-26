Bulldogs wear down Hogs in Pittman's debut, win 37-10

Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd (5) gets his helmet ripped off by Georgia defender Monty Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP / Michael Woods )

For a little more than two quarters, it appeared Coach Sam Pittman's debut as the head coach of the University of Arkansas would be the stuff of dreams.

Then No. 4 Georgia woke up.

The Razorbacks (0-1) held Georgia (1-0) to five first-half points and led 10-5 with 8:23 left in the third quarter after A.J. Reed's 25-yard field goal, but Georgia scored 32 unanswered points to win 37-10 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday.

After Reed's field goal, Georgia scored three touchdowns in the final six minutes of the third quarter to take a 27-10 lead. Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two TD passes, and Eric Stokes returned a Feleipe Franks' interception 30 yards for a touchdown.

After a 49-yard touchdown connection between Franks and WR Treylon Burks in the first quarter gave Arkansas a 7-0 edge, the Razorbacks struggled to move the ball.

Franks finished 19-of-36 passing for 200 yards, 1 TD and 2 INTs. RB Rakeem Boyd ran the ball 11 times for 21. Burks had the brightest day for the Hogs, catching 7 balls for 102 yards and the Hogs' lone TD.

Here's how the game went down:

First Quarter: Arkansas 7, Georgia 0

The Razorbacks went three and out after a catch by Rakeem Boyd for no gain on first down and Feleipe Franks’ 6-yard scramble on third. The Bulldogs overcame a holding penalty and converted third and 6 on D’Wan Mathis’ 9-yard pass to George Pickens. Bumper Pool nailed Mathis on a third-and-9 scramble to force a punt. Starting from their 9, the Razorbacks notched a first down on pass interference against Eric Stokes. De’Vion Warren took a catch over the middle 28 yards to convert third and 7. Treylon Burks got past Richard LeCounte and scored a 49-yard touchdown. Mathis ran out of bounds after a 9-yard scramble to force a Georgia punt. Arkansas went three and out from its 10-yard line. Holding and illegal formation penalties wrecked a Georgia series, but Jake Camarda punted 50 yards to the 7. LeCounte picked off Franks over the middle and ran it 38 yards to the Arkansas 15. On third and 7, Montaric Brown intercepted Mathis at the Hogs’ 5-yard line. Arkansas went three and out. A holding penalty negated a long punt return for the Bulldogs’ Kearis Jackson. Georgia notched one first down then punted to the Arkansas 1.

Second Quarter: Arkansas 7, Georgia 5

Blake Kern’s 9-yard catch converted third and 6. Arkansas did some razzle-fizzle to give Georgia its first points as a double reverse went backward until T.J. Hammonds was hit in the end zone for a safety. Kenny McIntosh returned the free kick 48 yards before kicker Vito Calvaruso stopped him. A D’Wan Mathis sneak converted fourth and inches. The Bulldogs reached the 25 before a bad snap led to Dorian Gerald’s 17-yard sack. Jake Camarda punted into the end zone. The Razorbacks went three and out. With Stetson Bennett at quarterback, the Bulldogs moved the chains on his 11-yard throw to Kearis Jackson. Bennett ran 6 yards on fourth and 2 to the Arkansas 33. On fourth and 1 from the 24, Bumper Pool stopped Zamir White for no gain. Trelon Smith caught a 6-yard pass on third and 10, then George Caratan punted 50 yards. Montaric Brown and Jalen Catalon had pass breakups, and Pool and Gerald combined for a 6-yard sack to snuff the Georgia series. A horse-collar penalty and Treylon Burks’ 20-yard catch on a scramble play got Arkansas to the Georgia 40. A.J. Reed knocked through a 55-yard FG, but the Hogs were called for delay of game and punted. Bennett drove the Bulldogs 59 yards, and Jack Podlesny made a 38-yard FG at the halftime horn.

Third Quarter: Georgia 27-10

On third and 4, James Cook was stretching for the marker when Jalen Catalon stripped him and fellow safety Myles Slusher scooped it and ran to the Arkansas 49. Feleipe Franks dove at the end of a 7-yard gain, then found Mike Woods for passes covering 11 and 15 yards as the Hogs reached the 6. Trey Knox caught a pass to the 3, but Franks was sacked for a 5-yard loss. A.J. Reed made a 25-yard FG. Kenny McIntosh returned the kick from the goal line to the Georgia 43. Zamir White ran 20 yards. Kearis Jackson had 2 catches for 21 yards before a bad snap cost the Bulldogs 12 yards. George Pickens made a cut after the catch and scored a 19-yard TD vs. Jerry Jacobs. Stetson Bennett rolled right and nipped the pylon for the 2-point conversion. Arkansas couldn’t move it, and Tyson Campbell blocked George Caratan’s punt to the Hogs’ 24. Four plays later, Bennett found uncovered tight end John FitzPatrick for a 7-yard score. Eric Stokes picked off a Franks' pass for a 30-yard pick-six. Treylon Burks’ 27-yard catch and run got the Hogs to midfield, but the Bulldogs read his double pass try for Woods and Richard LeCounte intercepted it. Georgia reached its 42.

Fourth Quarter: Georgia 37-10

Georgia finished an 81-yard march that took up 5:38 on Zamir White’s 6-yard bounce over the left side on the eighth play of the quarter. QB Stetson Bennett was in a groove on the series, hitting 5 of 7 passes for 55 yards. The Razorbacks appeared to notch a first down on De’Vion Warren’s 13-yard catch, but offsetting penalties nullified it and Arkansas went three and out. D’Wan Maths re-entered for the Bulldogs, who notched one first down before a holding penalty stunted their momentum. Zach Williams had an 8-yard sack that forced a punt for Arkansas. The Razorbacks, unable to get a push in the run game, went three and out again. Jermaine Burton returned George Caratan’s 49-yard punt 23 yards to the Hogs’ 43. A pass interference penalty on Jerry Jacobs moved the sticks on third down. Mathis found Brett Seither for 12 yards on third and 15, and Jack Podlesny converted a 38-yard FG. QB KJ Jefferson had a 19-yard keeper, then Trelon Smith had runs of 10 and 9 yards as Arkansas reached the Georgia 31. A false start penalty slowed the momentum, and the Razorbacks ran out of time.