Troopers: 2 Arkansas men killed in separate wrecks

Two men were killed following separate crashes Saturday, state police reported.

Roy D. Washington, 51, of Garland City was walking in the eastbound lane of U.S. 82 around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2014 Dodge vehicle, a preliminary crash report states.

Washington died of his injuries, the report indicates. The driver of the Dodge was not injured, according to the report. Troopers said the weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Separately, Donald Copeland, 71, was killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m. in Paragould, according to a preliminary report.

Copeland, who was from Paragould, was driving a 2012 Polaris vehicle south on Oak Drive when he attempted to turn onto Hickory Cove, the report states. He turned too sharply, according to the report, and struck a 2006 Ford Escape traveling the opposite direction.

Troopers said Copeland was killed. Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 466 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.