Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Troopers: 2 Arkansas men killed in separate wrecks

by David Wilson | Today at 2:18 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

Two men were killed following separate crashes Saturday, state police reported.

Roy D. Washington, 51, of Garland City was walking in the eastbound lane of U.S. 82 around 11:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2014 Dodge vehicle, a preliminary crash report states.

Washington died of his injuries, the report indicates. The driver of the Dodge was not injured, according to the report. Troopers said the weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash.

Separately, Donald Copeland, 71, was killed in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 1 p.m. in Paragould, according to a preliminary report.

Copeland, who was from Paragould, was driving a 2012 Polaris vehicle south on Oak Drive when he attempted to turn onto Hickory Cove, the report states. He turned too sharply, according to the report, and struck a 2006 Ford Escape traveling the opposite direction.

Troopers said Copeland was killed. Weather was clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.

At least 466 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT