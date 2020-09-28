State reports over 800 new virus cases, 21 deaths

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases - Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes covid-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID-RML via AP)

State health officials reported more than 800 confirmed and suspected cases of covid-19 on Monday along with 21 new deaths from the virus.

The number of active coronavirus cases fell statewide for the second straight day, as recoveries and deaths outpaced positive tests for the virus. There were 7,142 active cases reported on Monday, a decrease of 185 from the previous day.

The total number of Arkansans who are known to have or are suspected of having contracted the virus since the start of the pandemic reached 82,049, an increase of 807. Almost all of those were the result of lab-confirmed tests, according to the Health Department.

Another 21 people were added as "probable" cases based on a positive antigen test result or known contact with an infected person. There were a total of 318 active "probable" cases in the state as of Monday.

