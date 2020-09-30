1 dead, 5 injured in north Arkansas crash, state police say

A 40-year-old woman died and five people were injured in a wreck Monday on U.S. 65 in Harrison, state police said.

A Toyota was stationary in the shoulder of southbound U.S. 65 around 8:40 p.m. when the vehicle made a U-turn in front of a southbound Ford, according to a preliminary report.

The vehicles collided, and a passenger in the Toyota, Maria Ruiz of Rogers, died, the report states.

Troopers said the drivers of both vehicles were injured, as were three passengers in the Toyota, including a minor.

On Tuesday, a 28-year-old Springdale man died after a wreck with a tractor-trailer in Rogers, authorities said.

Jose Almanza-Anaya was driving a Honda Accord south in the 2000 block of South Eighth Street around 6:50 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the centerline, according to a separate preliminary report.

The Accord struck a Freightliner, and Almanza-Anaya died, troopers said. No additional injuries were listed in the report.

Later Tuesday, a Hot Springs man died after his vehicle struck two trees, state police said.

Nickolas Feier, 55, was driving a Nissan Versa around 9:30 p.m. on Cedar Glade Road when it veered left, went down an embankment and struck two trees, according to a report.

Troopers said Feier was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

At least 472 have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.