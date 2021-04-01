Benefits of walking listed at club meeting

Looking for a low-cost way to add to your exercise regimen? Try walking.

That was the message from Vivian Gerlach and Dixie Fritz, who presented the program "Maximizing Your Walk Across Arkansas Experience" during the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club meeting held recently.

Gerlach stated that walking is an inexpensive, easy way to get the physical activity needed to obtain health benefits. A regular walking routine can help decrease the risk of many chronic diseases, improve one's cholesterol, lower blood pressure, improve sleep and increase energy, she said, and it can also reduce anxiety and depression.

People should start slowly and then increase the pace, distance and frequency of their walks, she said.

Fritz added that all forms of physical activity are important parts of a healthy lifestyle. People should plan physical activity into their days and try to increase the activity.

People should also know the difference between moderate or vigorous exercising. She encouraged people to try talking while being active.

"If you are breathing hard but can still have a conversation easily, it is moderate-intensity activity. It is vigorous-intensity activity if you can only say a few words before you have to take a breath. Anything that gets your heart beating faster counts as a physical activity. This includes housekeeping, walking the dog, gardening and dancing," according to the presentation.

Fritz also discussed the "Walk Across Arkansas" program and encouraged people to consider it. It is an eight-week, team-based exercise program. Teams of three to eight people are formed. Daily minutes can be logged online. Club member Nancy Rosen said the Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club would have a team named Hearty Walkers and that she would sign up participants for the team.

Events that the club can look forward to participating in are: Walk Across Arkansas through May 9; the Heart Card Workshop (club) with buttons or other embellishments; the AEHC (Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council) Spring Workshop on April 21 at the Wyndham Hotel in North Little Rock; the JCEHC (Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council) Spring Council on May 4; and the AEHC state meeting in Hot Springs on June 8-10.

The club met at the Pursuit Church in White Hall while wearing masks and practicing social distancing, according to a news release. Delores Kelley stated that she appreciated everyone who brought boxes of cereal or made monetary donations to the Transformation Project Food Pantry.