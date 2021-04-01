Sections
Forecasters: Freeze warnings, watches in effect for most of state overnight

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 11:58 a.m.
Forecasts show freeze watches and warnings for most of the state early Friday morning, according to this National Weather Service graphic.

A high pressure system coming from Canada and across the southern Plains is expected to bring colder air to the state Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze warnings are in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday for most of the state, while southern counties and border areas have been issued freeze watches, meteorologist Dan Koch said. A frost warning had also been issued early Thursday for much of north Arkansas, though that alert ended at 8 a.m.

The meteorologist referred to this as a “late-season freeze” and said the warnings and watches have been issued because temperatures have been relatively warm and people have begun to move tender and sensitive plants outdoors. People may have to take some action to protect vegetation or plumbing that could be exposed to cold temperatures, Koch said.

Forecasters predict northeast Arkansas on Thursday will be cooler than much of the rest of the state. Temperatures are expected to reach the 60s in Little Rock and mid-to-low 60s in the Texarkana area. Jonesboro will get up to the low 50s, Koch said.

On Friday, temperatures will be similar, with highs expected to reach into the 60s in Little Rock and in northern parts of the state, and the lower-to-mid 50s in the Texarkana area, the weather service said.

The weather service does not expect any severe weather for the state through next Wednesday, according to Koch.

He added that temperatures should be back in the 70s by the weekend.

