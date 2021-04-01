Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Parkin in the Rear in the seventh

BEST BET Tallandlong in the fifth

LONG SHOT Demigod in the third

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1%)

MEET 100-303 (33.0%)

••••confident choice

•••plenty to like

••things to like

•educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CHEWY CHEWY GOOD••• contested a fast pace before surrendering to a late-running winner in a sharp second-place effort. She was claimed by a stable having a terrific meeting. INNERVOICE lost a clear lead turning into the stretch when second best in a two-turn race at Fair Grounds, and she picks up a leading rider. SOUPER CAPACITY has recorded three solid sprint races at the meeting, and she has a license to improve around two turns.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Chewy Chewy Good;Gonzalez;Green;3-1

4 Innervoice;Geroux;Smith;8-1

6 Souper Capacity;Bowen;McKnight;7-2

2 Wild Escape;Vazquez;Chleborad;6-1

1a Omi Ten;Cabrera;Garcia;4-1

7 Great in Red;Harr;Cates;5-1

5 Lyricist;WDe La Cruz;Puhl;9-2

2b Quiet Surprise;Medina;Jacquot;6-1

1 Sisterofthemoon;Morales;Garcia;4-1

3 B Rewarding;Camacho;Rhea;30-1

2 Purse $45,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

DEFENDER•• has shown good early speed in winning two of his last three route races, and he has been especially consistent in 10 career races at Oaklawn. BODE'S MAKER finished with determination while winning at this same class level March 6. He has enough speed to be in a striking position turning into the stretch. COAL TRUTH finished third in a fast $50,000 claiming route, and he has put four good races together in succession.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Defender;Vazquez;Mason;2-1

3 Bode's Maker;Cohen;McKnight;3-1

2 Coal Truth;WDe La Cruz;Compton;5-2

5 Catdaddy;Loveberry;Petalino;6-1

4 Irish Hokie;Tohill;Hartman;5-1

1 Cashanova;Arrieta;Martin;10-1

3 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $20,000

DEMIGOD•• made a nice middle move before flattening out when overmatched in a deep field of allowance sprinters. He is dropping into a conditioned claiming race and should be sitting a tad behind a likely contentious pace. GOOSE ALMIGHTY contested an honest pace in a game maiden win, and the lightly raced front-runner earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure. BOO BE RIGHT suffered a tough-luck defeat at this condition March 14, and he keeps winning rider Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Demigod;Gonzalez;McBride;9-2

6 Goose Almighty;WDe La Cruz;Martin;4-1

8 Boo Be Right;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

2 Destinedtobeastar;Thompson;Dixon;8-1

5 Ten Buds;Mojica;Martin;5-1

3 Young Bull;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

10 Smellin Candy;Arrieta;Green;15-1

9 Rockthepulpit;Loveberry;15-1

1 Rusty Cage;Canchari;Witt;10-1

4 It's Bellamy Time;Camacho;Rhea;20-1

4 Purse $35,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $30,000

HANKS•• was beaten less than 3 lengths in his first race around two turns, despite breaking tardily. Moreover, he is dropping into a softer maiden claiming race. CONTACT TRACING has raced close to the early leaders in consecutive second-place route finishes at Fair Grounds, and he was claimed by high-percentage connections. WICK is an experienced two-turn runner with competitive Beyer figures, and he is expected to rally under winning rider Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Hanks;Morales;Garcia;3-1

7 Contact Tracing;Geroux;Amoss;9-2

4 Wick;Vazquez;Lukas;4-1

6 Gainer;Cabrera;Broberg;6-1

2 Sleight of Hand;Eramia;Von Hemel;8-1

3 Flat Reward;Rocco;Von Hemel;6-1

1 Unidentified Man;Arrieta;Compton;8-1

8 Distractandatack;Cohen;McKnight;8-1

9 Captain Fantastic;Bowen;Puhich;20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

TALLANDLONG•••• narrowly missed victory, while 3 lengths clear of third, in a useful sprint tune-up. She is bred to run this far and holds a clear talent advantage. VERY SPICY crossed the wire one position behind the top selection March 4, and she is back in a maiden claiming race after taking on maiden allowance rivals. NO DIRECT MATCHES has shown good speed in two sprint races, and a slower two-turn pace gives her a chance to steal.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Tallandlong;Gonzalez;Ortiz;5-2

1 Very Spicy;Harr;Fires;7-2

4 No Direct Matches;Morales;Deville;6-1

3 Precious Tinkle;Thompson;Barkley;20-1

5 Backgate Belle;Bowen;Prather;6-1

8 Feminine Allure;Arrieta;McBride;5-1

10 Courtney Fay;Mojica;Smith;9-2

7 Spot's Maine Girl;Fletcher;Fires;20-1

6 Caddo Queen;Camacho;Deatherage;30-1

2 Alittlebitofsmarty;Roman;Deatherage;30-1

6 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

JETS A GINNIN•• used her speed to advantage in winning six of seven races in 2020, and she was beaten only 1 length in her local debut despite breaking last. SHACKLEFORD COUNTY was beaten only a neck in a $25,000 claimer just two weeks back. She was claimed by a leading trainer, and she will have options from her outside post. KASSERINE PASS crossed the wire in front of the top selection after contesting the pace from gate to finish line, and she carries 6 fewer pounds today.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Jets a Ginnin;Arrieta;Becker;3-1

8 Shackleford County;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

3 Kasserine Pass;Gonzalez;Green;3-1

1 Pretty Britches;Cabrera;Broberg;5-1

5 Little Miss Hot Mess;Morales;Vance;8-1

4 War Ballad;Torres;Moysey;12-1

6 Sacred Storm;Santana;Barkley;6-1

2 Fleeta Belle;Court;Vance;12-1

7 Purse $40,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

PARKIN IN THE REAR•••• had her unbeaten streak stopped at two after contesting a fast early pace in a deceptive fourth-place finish. She is dropping in class and drew a good post for a sprinter with speed. MELTING SNOW battled for the lead from start to finish in a second-place route finish, and she did win her previous sprint race. SIMONA'S CHOICE pressed the pace in a clear $40K maiden claiming victory. She may have needed the race and appears to be a sleeper.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Parkin in the Rear;Court;Vance;3-1

5 Melting Snow;Geroux;Amoss;7-2

4 Simona's Choice;Quinonez;Milligan;10-1

6 Factual;Cabrera;Dixon;10-1

2 Secret Mistress;Santana;Moquett;6-1

8 Credit Enhancement;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

7 Scat for the Cause;Eramia;Trout;6-1

3 Double Dare You;Tohill;Hartman;8-1

1 Bossy Moment;Gonzalez;Chleborad;12-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, allowance

ROYAL DAAHER••• has consistently earned the field's fastest Beyer figures, and his speed and post make him strictly the one to beat. LYKAN finished just 2 lengths behind the top selection two races back, and he returns to a sprint distance after a useful front-running route. FULL AUTHORITY may be the best finisher in a field with plenty of speed runners.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Royal Daaher;Cabrera;DiVito;2-1

5 Lykan;Garcia;Mason;8-1

8 Full Authority;Rocco;Fires;9-2

1 Plane Talk;Canchari;Robertson;7-2

4 Mo's Mojo;Santana;Morse;6-1

2 War Detonator;Gonzalez;Martin;6-1

7 Skol Factor;Loveberry;Robertson;6-1

3 Sturgill;WDe La Cruz;Haran;12-1

9 Purse $29,500, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $20,000

CHICKEN HAWK•• was forwardly placed in a competitive allowance finish. The consistent sprinter is dropping in class and may benefit from a race over the track. ASPEN CLUB crossed the wire a couple of lengths behind the top selection, but she encountered early trouble and was wider on the turn. MRS. BEANS broke a tad slow and had traffic trouble on the turn in a deceptive fourth-place finish at this same level. He is likely to get a better trip under winning rider David Cabrera.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Chicken Hawk;Rocco;Hobby;5-2

2 Aspen Club;Talamo;Morse;9-2

3 Mrs. Beans;Cabrera;Garcia;8-1

1 Prince Leo;Court;Martin;12-1

9 African Warrior;Torres;Prather;6-1

4 Candy's Little Tip;Camacho;Rhea;15-1

8 Lang's Fir Doll;Thompson;Dixon;7-2

10 Thornish;Santana;Moquett;8-1

7 Pay Dirt;Tohill;Martin;9-2

5 Hamazing Song;Gonzalez;Gonzalez;30-1

Exotic possibilities

Demigod appears to be a good horse to put on top in a third race trifecta. Since he will not be favored, I recommend spreading out five deep in the place and show spots. The fifth race starts a Pick-5, and Tallandlong is a single. The sixth race is tough with at least three must-have fillies. The seventh race has a strong favorite in Parkin in the Rear, but my second and third picks deserve consideration. Lykan and Royal Daaher should be all that's needed in the eighth race. I like my top three in the ninth race.