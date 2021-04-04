North Little Rock Notebook

2 educators move

into new positions

Leadership changes at two North Little Rock School District campuses went into effect Friday.

Charles Jones, a longtime educator for the district, became interim principal at Seventh Street Elementary School on Friday. Jones had been the director of North Little Rock Academy. He has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal for the school district for more than 30 years.

Kiffiney Lard, who was the assistant principal at North Little Rock Academy, has been appointed interim director of North Little Rock Academy in Jones' place.

Gregory Pilewski, superintendent for the school district, announced the changes in a news release Thursday.

"I am confident in Mr. Jones' and Ms. Lard's leadership in these respective roles. I want to thank them for accepting these positions as we continue to move the district forward," Pilewski said.

The interim assignments will remain in effect until the end of the school year.

City now accepts

glass for recycling

North Little Rock residents can now include empty glass bottles and jars in their recycling carts for pickup.

Recycling is collected every other week within the city, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.

In addition to curbside recycling provided by Waste Management, the city has three locations managed by ACE Glass where residents can drop off glass. These facilities are: the North Little Rock Sanitation Department at 500 W. 13th St.; Nana's Organix Grocery Store at 304 Main St.; and Diamond Bear Brewing Co. at 600 N. Broadway.