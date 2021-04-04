Little Rock Notebook

3 community sites

allowed to reopen

Little Rock officials have cleared three community centers to reopen.

The Dunbar, Southwest and West Central community centers are to reopen with modified operations Monday, according to a city news release issued Friday.

Amenities such as the basketball courts, fitness centers and walking tracks at the facilities can be reserved by calling the community center or using an online reservation system.

Additional slots are scheduled to open for reservations at the Jim Dailey Fitness and Aquatic Center as part of increased capacity at the facility.

Another facility, the Ottenheimer Community Center, is to reopen May 3, according to the city.

Library, consulate

join in new series

The Central Arkansas Library System is hosting a new bilingual speaking series in partnership with the Mexican Consulate in Little Rock, according to a Thursday news release.

The series, which will feature authors and publishing industry professionals, has been titled Literary Bridges, or Puentes Literarios Arkansas-Mexico. The series started Saturday and will continue through July 6. Scheduled speakers include Dina Cisneros, Tony Zavaleta, Carlos Cisneros, Talia Pedraza and Mariela Pedraza.

"For many years Mexico and the United States have enjoyed a very close relationship: either political, economic, or historical, that have allowed each country and, by extension, its citizens to share the essence of culture, through its people and its institutions," Rodolfo Quilanta Arenas, the Mexican consul for Little Rock, said in a statement included in the news release.

More information can be found at cals.org.

SoMa dining area

officially reopens

An outdoor dining area on the section of Main Street known as SoMa officially reopened Friday.

The space will feature live music on Fridays from 6-9 p.m., according to a newsletter that the Downtown Little Rock Partnership issued last week.

The Little Rock Board of Directors recently approved extensions for two temporary entertainment districts: one in SoMa and the other in the Hillcrest neighborhood.

The district in SoMa, which covers a half-block east and west of Main Street between 17th Street and 12th Street, was approved for operating hours between 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day except Mondays.

Temporary entertainment districts allow patrons wearing identifying wristbands to purchase alcoholic beverages from designated vendors for consumption within the district's boundaries.