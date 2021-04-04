Kindness, civility stressed to church

SALT LAKE CITY -- A leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued another plea Saturday for members to be welcoming to people of all faiths and ethnicities on the heels of recent attacks on Asians and following a recent reckoning over racial justice around the world.

The remarks came during a twice-annual church conference that is being held without attendees for a third time as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic.

"The Lord expects us to teach that inclusion is a positive means towards unity, and that exclusion leads to division," said Gary Stevenson, a member of a top governing panel called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. "We have been heartbroken to hear of recent attacks on people who are Black, Asian, Latino or of any other group. Prejudice, racial tension or violence should never have any place in our neighborhoods, communities or within the church."

He also called on young members to stop cyberbullying, which can lead to anxiety and depression, and for adults to model "kindness, inclusion and civility."

Stevenson's plea follows comments by fellow church leaders at the last conference in October who urged members to root out racism and make the faith an "oasis of unity."

Members of the Utah-based faith known widely as the Mormon church are watching speeches during the two-day conference this Easter weekend on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world. Church leaders are giving the speeches from a building at church headquarters in Salt Lake City, where they are sitting socially distanced and wearing masks.

Before the pandemic, the two-day conference would bring about 100,000 people to the church's headquarters to listen to five sessions over two days. The conference was held virtually in April 2020, marking the first time that occurred in more than 70 years.

Church leaderslast week reiterated the faith's support for vaccinations in an update of the church handbook.

Church President Russell Nelson, now in his third year leading the faith, traveled extensively around the world to visit church members before the pandemic grounded him.

He said during a brief opening speech Saturday morning that the past year has been "one for the record books" that has reassured him by accelerating a push to bolster at-home worship among church members.

Nelson and several speakers focused on the importance of repentance. Comparing self-growth to ongoing renovations at the church's flagship temple, Nelson told members to find "debris you should remove from your life so you can become more worthy."

Dieter Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, added: "The cleansing gift of repentance allows us to leave our sins behind and emerge a new creature. Because of Jesus Christ, our failures do not have to define us. They can refine us."

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, President Russell M. Nelson speaks during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City. For the third consecutive time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its signature conference this weekend without attendees in person as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic. Members of the Utah-based faith will instead watch on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world Saturday, April 3, 2021 to hear spiritual guidance from the religion's top leaders, who will be delivering the speeches in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019 file photo, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City. For the third consecutive time, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its signature conference this weekend without attendees in person as the faith continues to take precautions amid the pandemic. Members of the Utah-based faith will instead watch on TVs, computers and tablets from their homes around the world Saturday, April 3, 2021 to hear spiritual guidance from the religion's top leaders, who will be delivering the speeches in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)