Pulaski County notebook

Maumelle center

seeks food items

The Maumelle Center on the Lake has organized a canned-food drive for April 22 that will benefit the Hope Ministry Alliance and the Amboy Community Food Pantry.

More than 500,000 Arkansans and 1 in 4 children in the state suffer from food insecurity, according to a Maumelle Facebook post.

The Maumelle Center on the Lake is asking for donations of nonperishable food items to be taken to the center at 2 Club Manor Cove.

More information is available from Kim White at (501) 851-4344 or kwhite@maumelle.org.

Musicians sought

for July 4 Big Bang

Jacksonville is recruiting musicians to play at its Big Bang on the Range Fourth of July event.

The event from 5-9 p.m. July 4 will be at the Arkansas Game and Fish trap shooting complex at 2800 Graham Road, according to a city Facebook post.

Groups interested in performing can fill out recruitment forms found online at the Jacksonville Parks and Recreation Facebook account.

Groups are discouraged from using profanity and alcohol during their performances, according to the form.

7 deputies wrap

up field training

The Pulaski County sheriff's office graduated seven deputies in its field training officer course Thursday, according to a Twitter post from the agency.

Deputies Ana Escamilla, Charles McCaa, Joshua Gardner, Nicholas Pledger, DaVonti Armant, Bruce Scott and Sgt. Cardarious Walker can now mentor other deputies in the department.

All of the graduates have met the minimum three years of full-time law enforcement work, achieved a general certificate, and completed the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training 32-hour field training officer course.