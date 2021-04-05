American rap artist and singer Akon visited Uganda on Friday in search of investment opportunities that would extend his business footprint in Africa, where his efforts include a planned futuristic city. Akon’s arrival in the East African country was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He met with President Yoweri Museveni to discuss “different investment opportunities in various sectors, including energy, tourism, and infrastructure development,” according to the state-controlled New Vision newspaper. Visiting Uganda alongside a group of potential investors in January, Akon’s wife, Rozina Negusei, revealed plans to invest $12 million in the country’s entertainment industry. A Grammy-nominated singer and record producer, Akon has made headlines in recent years as a pan-African businessman interested in opportunities on the continent of 1.3 billion people. Akon, whose real name is Aliaune Thiam, started a group in 2014 that backs solar energy projects in the rural parts of many African countries. The inspiration for Akon Lighting Africa came after he found his grandmother was still using candles to light her home in Senegal. But Akon’s most ambitious goal is to build a $6 billion utopian city in Senegal that he described as a “real-life Wakanda,” comparing it to the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in the blockbuster film “Black Panther.”

Steven Johnson, the drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes, says he is innocent of the child abuse charges filed against him, his lawyer said Friday. “Steve Johnson maintains his innocence on all of these allegations. And that’s what they are, allegations,” attorney Nick Lough told The Associated Press. The indictment listed no particulars about the charges beyond the criminal statute definition of child abuse to “willfully torture, willfully abuse, cruelly beat or otherwise willfully maltreat” a child younger than 18. His attorneys have filed a court motion seeking more information about the accusations. Lough said they have reason to believe the charges may involve what he described as a “spanking” incident. Court records show that in 2019 a criminal complaint was filed against Johnson accusing him of hitting his son with a belt, causing bruises on his buttocks and thighs. The case was later dismissed. The latest indictment was returned in October. However, Lough said the arrest this month came days after Johnson had his parental visitation rights restored in court. An arraignment is set for Wednesday. Johnson previously pleaded guilty in March 2020 to violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County.