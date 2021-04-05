Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, N.Y., announced that April, the 20-year-old giraffe that became an internet sensation when the zoo livestreamed her 2017 pregnancy and delivery, was euthanized because of advancing arthritis.

Jessie Hamilton, 74, who worked as a cook for the Phi Gamma Delta chapter at Louisiana State University, said she plans to retire and visit Hawaii after members of the fraternity raised $51,765 to pay off her mortgage.

Matt Combes, a science supervisor with the Missouri Department of Conservation, said “We need the help of many Missourians around the state” in a news release asking residents to mail live ticks to A.T. Still University as part of a statewide study of the insect.

Carey Codd, a sheriff ’s office spokesman in Broward County, Fla., said a Fort Lauderdale beach was shut down for several hours after a “possible explosive training device,” later identified as a sea mine, washed ashore and had to be secured and removed by Air Force personnel.

Michael Gerbick, who works at a car dealership in Dunwoody, Ga., said that on his commute to work he was surprised to see a cow running down the highway, which police said had caused a traffic jam in the Atlanta suburb after it fell off a livestock trailer.

Mitch Nabors, the police chief in Fulton, Miss., said human remains found by a plumber in a crawl space of a home have been identified as those of Deborah Evans-Bell, who was reported missing five years ago, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

Benjamin Buzzini, a Texas man, was sentenced to three years and two months in prison and ordered to pay $2,090 in restitution after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter resulting from driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in a crash that killed a Wichita, Kan., woman.

Blaise Smith, the sheriff of St. Mary Parish, La., said an investigation that began after deputies received a complaint in reference to a possible crime involving a juvenile victim led to the arrests of a reserve officer with the Franklin Police Department and his wife.

Tiffany McAllister, 44, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty to three counts of tax fraud for using fake businesses to file false tax returns for clients and herself, costing the federal government almost $1 million, according to federal prosecutors.