BASEBALL

UCA postpones game, cancels series

The University of Central Arkansas baseball team postponed its Tuesday game at Arkansas State University due covid-19 issues within the Bears program, UCA announced Sunday evening. The Bears also canceled a weekend trip to No. 16 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla.

UCA plans to reschedule the single-game meeting in Jonesboro for a later date.

The sidelined Bears (9-16, 6-10 Southland) sit in 11th-place of the 13 league-team conference and have lost five consecutive games, including a four-game sweep by Sam Houston State in Conway over the weekend. UCA is next scheduled to travel to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on April 13 before a four-game series at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi from April 16-18.

ASU (8-14, 3-3 Sun Belt) next heads to Sun Belt West Division leading Louisiana-Lafayette for weekend, now locked in a three-way tie with UALR and Texas-Arlington following the Red Wolves' sweep over the Trojans. ASU is scheduled to visit the Bears in Conway on April 20.

TENNIS

Arkansas men upset Tennessee

The University of Arkansas men's team upset No. 3 Tennessee 4-3 on Sunday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

It is the second victory for Arkansas over a top-15 team this season and the highest ranked victory in program history since 2003. Arkansas also beat No. 5 Baylor on Feb. 1.

Melvin Manuel got the Razorbacks started with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Mark Wallner. After the Volunteers won at the No. 2 spot, Nico Rousset made it 2-2 with an upset win over No. 50 Martim Prata. It was Rousset's 10th win of the dual season and third victory over a nationally ranked opponent.

Adrien Burdet matched Rousset for the team lead after upsetting No. 96 Pat Harper, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4. It was his first victory over a ranked opponent this season.

With the score tied 3-3, the match came down to the deciding third set between Aleksa Bucan and Volunteer Luca Wiedenmann. Bucan picked up a win in the first set tiebreaker, 7-6 (7-5), before dropping the second set. The freshman battled back in the third to clinch the match for the Hogs, 6-4. Wiedenmann came into the day with a 17-1 singles record during the dual season.

The No. 24 Arkansas women's team (10-7, 4-7 SEC) lost 4-0 at No. 3 Georgia on Sunday.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services