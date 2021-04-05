Texas bound in October 2021

Since many of us are now getting vaccinated and they say it is safe to begin traveling again (with precautions), I have planned a garden tour to the Dallas/ Fort Worth area this October 11-14.

To say I am excited to begin traveling again is an understatement, and I don't think I am alone. I polled my frequent travelers and the response was overwhelming about where and what they want to do starting this fall and moving onward.



Our first planned adventure will leave from Little Rock on the Monday morning, October 11. We can stop in Texarkana to pick up travelers from further south, and then we will head on. Our first stop will be to visit Master Gardeners and have lunch at their demonstration garden in Mount Pleasant, Texas. Then we head on to our lodging for three nights. We are staying in the Stockyards in Fort Worth so people can go explore after our scheduled events.



We will tour both the Fort Worth Botanical Gardens

and the Dallas Arboretum,

along with several display gardens- Clark and Chandor, a private garden, and a nursery stop so we can load up on plants to bring home. It will be a short first step back into traveling again, but we have some excellent gardens to see. Space is limited, but if you are interested in joining us, here is the link to register.