Troopers: Magnolia woman killed in I-30 crash

A Magnolia woman died after her vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 30 in Clark County on Saturday, troopers said.

Helen L. Membreno, 26, was driving a 2012 Ford east on the interstate when the crash happened around 2:35 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report. A 2017 Dodge struck the back of her vehicle as it slowed for traffic, the report states.

A 65-year-old passenger in her vehicle was also injured in the wreck, authorities said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 132 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.