Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak to reporters at the Governor’s Mansion at 1 p.m.

In a news release issued Monday, the governor’s office said Hutchinson will discuss “various topics,” including House Bill 1570, which bans gender-affirming care for minors, including surgery and hormone treatment.

Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to view » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Jt7PxWkVbE]