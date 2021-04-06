Forecasters: Up to an inch of rain expected statewide Wednesday

A cold front Wednesday will bring up to an inch of rainfall and thunderstorms with the possibility of a few tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms will move east throughout the day, hitting central parts of the state in the afternoon hours, where up to an inch of rain is possible, according to a Tuesday briefing from the National Weather Service.

Most of the state is considered a “slight risk” for weather hazards, including hail up to the size of a quarter, up to 60 mph winds, and low tornado potential, forecasts show. Northern Arkansas is considered a “marginal risk” for these hazards, according to forecasts.

As a result of recent rainfall, soil moisture and river stages are still elevated. With additional rainfall expected, the National Weather Service cautions the potential for flash flooding.