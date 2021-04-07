Forecasters: Cold front to bring chance for severe weather Wednesday

A cold front moving across the state Wednesday will bring a risk for strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of the southeastern half of Arkansas is at an enhanced risk for severe weather, mainly in the afternoon, a weather service briefing states, while large portions of the rest of the state are at a slight risk. Weather hazards include hail up to the size of a quarter, wind speeds up to 80 mph and a low potential for tornadoes.

As a result of recent rainfall, soil moisture and river stages are still elevated; additional rainfall increases the chance for flash flooding, forecasters cautioned.

[ARKANSAS WEATHER: Hourly forecast + weather radar » arkansasonline.com/radar]

The weather service said rainfall levels of up to an inch are possible for the eastern half of the state, while two inches or more are possible in eastern and southeastern parts.

The storms will move east during the day, entering the state in the afternoon, forecasts show.