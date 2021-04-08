JBU receives gift from Schmieding Foundation

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University received a $60,000 grant from The Schmieding Foundation for the creation of The Schmieding Foundation Finance and Data Analytics Lab within the Soderquist College of Business.

The gift was used to help JBU with the construction and technology costs associated with building the lab classroom.

"We are grateful to The Schmieding Foundation for their generous gift to the Soderquist College of Business," said Ryan Ladner, dean of the Soderquist College of Business."

Finance and data analytics continue to be high-demand skills employers desire, and we are fortunate to have this facility to enhance student learning. The new lab provides a space to utilize current and relevant software and allows students to engage in real-time stock trading and data-driven decision-making."

The Schmieding Foundation Finance and Data Analytics Lab at JBU will prepare students for careers in finance, marketing, data analytics and other data-related fields. An innovative lab of this nature will set JBU up as a top business school and increase graduates' ability to thrive in the workplace, as well as help JBU recruit and retain top business faculty and students.

"The Schmieding Foundation appreciates the educational opportunities provided to students through John Brown University," said Lance Taylor, president of The Schmieding Foundation. "We are pleased to see the addition of this new lab within the Soderquist College of Business that will support students in learning more about investment strategy and data analytics."