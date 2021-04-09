Church food giveaway set this month

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will open its food pantry in a drive-thru setting Monday, April 19, from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Only one box per household will be given away on a first come, first served basis, according to a news release.

Everyone must bring proof of address (utility bills and driver's licenses.) Due to the pandemic, the process is a drive-thru and everyone is required to wear a mask. All clients must fill out new intake forms for 2021.

Pine Bluff Police Department officers will be on duty to direct traffic. Details: Saint Mary Harris, apostle at House of Bread Deliverance Church, 870-872-2196.

Food distribution event on for Tuesday

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will give away food in a drive-thru method at 10 a.m. April 13, according to a news release.

Food boxes will be given on first come, first served basis. TOPPS will follow the covid-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Sponsors include Canaan Christian Center, the pastor and Mrs. Anthony Howard of Kings Highway Baptist Church, Arkansas Food Bank, Arkansas Hunger Alliance, Pine Bluff Police Department and TOPPS. Details: See TOPPS Inc. Facebook page.

Education grants available for teachers

Educators in Arkansas' public schools are encouraged to apply for Parsons-Burnett Scholarship Grants for the 2021-2022 academic year, according to a news release from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association (ARTA.)

The grants are awarded to Arkansas public school educators to further their own education. Awards are intended for courses of study leading to an advanced degree, certification or endorsement. Requests for funds to pay off student debt are not eligible, according to the release.

The scholarship grants are funded by contributions from members of ARTA, a professional organization of Arkansas' public education retirees. Applications must be submitted online by June 15. Details: www.artanow.com.