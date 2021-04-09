Home Movies

"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar"

Directed by Josh Greenbaum

(PG-13, 1 hour, 47 minutes)

It has been nearly a decade since "Bridesmaids" was released, and finally the follow-up from the Oscar-nominated writers of the film, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, has arrived.

"Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar" isn't a sequel per se, but viewers who giggle at absurdity and silliness will likely enjoy this highly physical musical comedy in which longtime friends Barb (Annie Mumolo) and and Star (Kristen Wiig) embark on their biggest adventure ever by leaving their small Midwestern town for the first time. They end up at a Florida resort where shenanigans ensue. With Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr.

"Shadow in the Cloud" (R, 1 hour, 23 minutes) An ambitious B-movie that's part horror, part action, and all fanciful, in which a female WWII pilot (Chloë Grace Moretz) traveling with harassing male co-pilots as well as top-secret documents on a B-17 Flying Fortress in 1943 encounters an evil presence on board the flight. The guys think she's nuts. Dogfights, anyone? With Nick Robinson, Callan Mulvey, co-written and directed by Roseanne Liang.

"The Delicious Little Devil" (not rated, 1 hour, 3 minutes) A lively silent romantic comedy-drama, released in 1919, in which a hat-check girl (Mae Murray) loses her job and gets another as a dancer at a roadhouse. There she falls in love with the son (Rudolph Valentino) of a rich businessman. The businessman, smelling a gold-digger, will have none of it. Complications ensue. With Richard Cummings, Edward Jobson; directed by Robert Z. Leonard.

"Doors" (not rated, 1 hour, 21 minutes) A sci-fi adventure in which millions of alien passageways suddenly appear around the globe, complete with bizarre incidences occurring around them. Humans trying to enter them encounter an altered reality. With Lina Esco, Wilson Bethel, Josh Peck; co-written and directed by Jeff Desom, Saman Kesh and Dugan O'Neal.

"The Reckoning" (not rated, 1 hour, 50 minutes) Witch hunts, anyone? After losing her husband during the Great Plague in 1665, Grace Haverstock (Charlotte Kirk) is the victim of injustice when she's accused and placed in the custody of England's most ruthless witch-hunter. Lashings, beatings, sexual assaults and other typical forms of anti-witch violence ensue. With Sean Pertwee, Steven Waddington; directed by Neil Marshall. The DVD and Blu-ray will include deleted scenes as a bonus feature.

"Skyfire" (not rated, 1 hour, 37 minutes) A surprisingly engaging, if outlandish, cartoon of a disaster movie in which geologist Meng Li (Hannah Quinlivan) returns to a volcanic island in the Pacific Rim that caused the death of her mother. With Xueqi Wang, Jason Isaacs; directed by Simon West.

"Acasa, My Home" (not rated, 1 hour, 26 minutes) A powerful, poignant and meandering documentary set in the Romania's Bucharest Delta where nine children and their parents live peacefully alongside nature for 20 years until they are run out and find themselves having to adapt and figure out how to live in a big city. Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc. Subtitled.