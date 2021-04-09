Men's free health screenings offered at PB urology clinic

Arkansas Urology is offering free health screenings for men at the agency's Pine Bluff clinic, 1801 W. 40th Ave., Suite 1B.

The screening is a potentially life-saving evaluation. In addition to the full range of urological services already offered at the agency, their new men's health services will focus on specific health issues such as voiding dysfunction, enlarged prostates, sexual health, and male-related cancers such as kidney, prostate and bladder cancer, according to a news release.

These free 10-point health screenings for men are funded through the Arkansas Urology Foundation. The screenings will help doctors detect conditions and diseases in their early stages when they are more easily treatable, which is a critically important factor in helping men stay healthy, according to the release.

Men can schedule their free screenings by visiting ArkansasUrology.com or calling 870-890-4848.