Police ID man fatally shot in Little Rock

The man found dead as a result of a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon on North Chicot Road has been identified, police said.

Police were dispatched at 4:23 p.m. to the 7700 block of North Chicot Road in reference to shots fired, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival officers located a man, later identified as 24-year-old Deshon Stokes of Little Rock, lying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound, the report states.

A postal worker provided CPR until officers arrived on scene, police said. Stokes was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (501) 371-4636.