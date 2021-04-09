PREP SOFTBALL: Nickson pitches West past Southside

CENTERTON -- With its ace sidelined with an injury, Bentonville West turned to sophomore Olivia Nickson, and she did not disappoint.

Nickson flirted with a no-hitter through 5.1 innings before settling for a three-hitter in a 9-3 win against Fort Smith Southside on Thursday in 6A-West Conference action.

"She was a little nervous," said West coach Anthony Cantrell. "She's learning on the go. She's just a sophomore and hasn't really pitched a whole lot. But she's been a real pleasant surprise for us. She's coming in throwing a lot of strikes. If we can play a little defense behind her like we did today, she's pretty good. She's got enough velocity that she'll keep people off-balance.

"I just like her because she freakin' competes. She is a competitor."

Nickson struck out four and walked five, but pitched around several tight jams and the Lady Wolverines (14-4, 5-1 6A-West) played error-free behind her. In the second, fourth and fifth innings, Nickson sailed through the Lady Mavericks' lineup unscathed.

Southside (11-9, 3-3) had a chance to grab the early lead as Madi Conklin walked to start the game and raced from first-to-third on Lauren Whitecotten's sacrifice bunt. Nickson fired a pitch that got past Rassi and Conklin tried to score from third, but Rassi snared the carom off the backstop and nailed Conklin at the plate.

"That kind of deflated us a little bit early," said Southside coach Mark Reichert. "The ball came off the backstop really hard and we learned a lesson there. We didn't execute a bunt here and there in the middle of the game with runners in scoring position and that comes back to haunt you."

West broke through with a pair of runs in the third inning as catcher Ryen Rassie smoked a two-run single between third and short, driving in Marybeth Dyson and Sarah Cooper for a 2-0 lead.

West's 2-0 lead swelled to 7-0 in the fifth as the Lady Wolverines touched the dish five times. With one our, Caroline Wilhelm tripled to right-center, scoring Rassi from first base. Laynee Tapp followed with an RBI single and Carlee Durham later delivered a two-run single.

The Lady Wolverines added two more runs in the sixth as Cierrs Cravens led-off with a double and Tapp drove in a run with a bloop single. With runners at second and third, Grace Cordell singled sharply to left, sending Tapp home, but West had a runner thrown out at the plate to leave the score at 9-0.

Southside finally broke through with a hit with one out in the top of the seventh. Abby Estep singled sharply up the middle to break-up Nickson's no-hit bid. Felicity Suggs followed with an infield single and a walk loaded the bases for Conklin, the University of Arkansas signee. The senior catcher cleared the bases with a double just inside the third-base bag, cutting West's lead to 9-3 before Nickson was able to retire the Lady Mavs for the win.

"Their pitcher kept us off balance a little bit," said Reichert. "We put the ball in play for the most part, but we needed a little more solid contact, more like the seventh inning, the entire game."

Cooper, Durham and Wilhelm all had multiple hits for West, who will host Bentonville on Tuesday in a big conference game. Currently, West and Bentonville are tied for second on the 6A-West standings one game behind Rogers. Southside will take on crosstown rival Fort Smith Northside in a nonconference match Monday.