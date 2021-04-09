Shootings in 2 states kill 7 people, hurt 7

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Former NFL player Phillip Adams fatally shot five people, including a prominent doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, before killing himself early Thursday in South Carolina, police said.

And in Texas, a man opened fire at a cabinet-making company where he worked, killing one person and wounding five, then shot and wounded a state trooper before his arrest, authorities said.

In South Carolina, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said investigators had not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

"There's nothing right now that makes sense to any of us," Tolson said.

Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, and his wife, Barbara, 69, were pronounced dead in their home in Rock Hill along with grandchildren Adah, 9, and Noah, 5, the county coroner's office said.

A man who worked at the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, of Gaston was found shot to death outside. Another victim, Robert Shook, 38, of Cherryville, N.C., was flown to a Charlotte hospital, where he was in critical condition Thursday night.

At a news conference, Tolson played audio of two 911 calls, the first from a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company that employed Lewis and Shook. One of the men, the caller said, had called him "screaming," saying he had been shot, and his co-worker was shot and "unresponsive."

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EOS485IyJ34]

"I think there's been a bad shooting," another man said in a second 911 call, saying he was outside cutting his grass and heard "about 20" shots fired at the Lesslie home, then saw someone leave the house.

Tolson said evidence at the scene led authorities to Adams. He said they went to his parents' home, evacuated them and then tried to talk Adams out of the house. Eventually, they found him dead of a gunshot wound in the head.

Tolson said both a .45-caliber and 9mm weapon were used.

A person briefed on the investigation said Adams had been treated by Lesslie, who lived near his parents' home. However, Tolson would not confirm that Adams had been the doctor's patient.

Lesslie worked for decades as an emergency room doctor, board-certified in both emergency medicine and occupational medicine, and was emergency department medical director for nearly 15 years at Rock Hill General Hospital, according to his website.

He and his wife had four children and nine grandchildren, and were involved with their church as well as Camp Joy, which works with children with disabilities and where Lesslie was camp physician for a week each summer.

Adams, 32, played in 78 NFL games over five seasons for six teams. He joined the 49ers in 2010 as a seventh-round draft pick out of South Carolina State, and though he rarely started, he went on to play for New England, Seattle, Oakland and the New York Jets before finishing his career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

As a rookie, Adams suffered a severe ankle injury. In 2012, he had two concussions over three games.

Whether he suffered long-lasting concussion-related injuries wasn't known. Adams would not have been eligible for testing as part of a settlement between the league and former players over such injuries, because he hadn't retired by 2014.

Adams' father said he blamed football for his son's problems, which might have led him to commit Wednesday's violence.

"I can say he's a good kid -- he was a good kid, and I think the football messed him up," Alonzo Adams said.

TEXAS SHOOTING

In Texas, Larry Winston Bollin, 27, of Iola was booked into the Brazos County jail in Bryan, about 100 miles northwest of Houston, late Thursday, according to a Bryan Police Department statement.

Jail records showed that Bollin was charged with murder and was being held on $1 million bond.

Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske told reporters that he believes the suspect is an employee of the Kent Moore Cabinets location where the shooting occurred. He said investigators believe Bollin was solely responsible for the attack, which happened about 2:30 p.m.

Two of the five victims were hospitalized in critical condition, while three were in serious but stable condition, according to a hospital statement. During the manhunt for a suspect, Bollin shot and wounded a state trooper, who was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said about two hours after the attack that the suspect was arrested in Bedias, a tiny community about 25 miles northeast of Bryan.

Investigators were still trying to determine a motive, authorities said.

Information for this article was contributed by Michelle Liu, Meg Kinnard, Barry Wilner, Rob Maaddi, Josh Dubow, Maryclaire Dale, Nell Redmond and staff members of The Associated Press.

A York County sheriff vehicle drives onto the property where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

FILE - This March 12, 2009 file photo shows Dr. Robert Lesslie in Rock Hill, S.C. Authorities say a gunman, identified as former NFL player Phillip Adams, killed Lesslie, his wife and grandchildren on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in Rock Hill. Adams killed himself early Thursday according to a source who was briefed on the investigation. (John D. Simmons/The Charlotte Observer via AP)

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson speaks during a press conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021 in York, S.C. where he addressed the mass shooting by former NFL football player Phillip Adams. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson reads a statement from the victims' families during a press conference on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in York, S.C., where he addressed the mass shooting by former NFL football player Phillip Adams. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)