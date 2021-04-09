State Sports Briefs

FOOTBALL

OL transfer commits to Arkansas State

Cincinnati offensive line transfer Jakari Robinson committed to Arkansas State University, Robinson announced via Twitter on Thursday.

The 6-2, 300-pound center made 24 starts for the Bearcats before entering the transfer portal last month. Robinson hails from Talladega, Ala., and was a three-star recruit out of Munford High School, per 247Sports.com.

Robinson's arrival adds another piece to an ASU offensive line that returns four starters from 2020 but entered spring camp with a lack of depth.

-- Eli Lederman

Hutson takes Berryville job

Berryville didn't have to go too far to find a new football coach.

Bryan Hutson, who has been Elkins' head coach for the past three years, was hired Monday night. He replaces Doug Shott, who resigned.

"Sometimes you have to make a move that is best for your family," Hutson said. "And sometimes the move is hard to explain. Berryville has great facilities and great people, and I felt like it was a move we needed to make. I'm super excited about it, and here we go.

"There's nothing wrong with Elkins. They have great kids and a great community, and they're winning."

Hutson was 20-13 at Elkins, which went 8-3 last fall and 4-2 in 4A-1 Conference play. The Elks finished third in the league and won its opening-round playoff game against Bald Knob.

He now takes over a Berryville team that went 0-7 overall and 0-5 in the 4A-1 and has not made a playoff appearance since 2006.

-- Henry Apple

Paris coach leaving for Russellville

Paris head coach Tyler Clark has resigned to take the offensive coordinator's job at Russellville.

Clark led the Eagles to an 11-2 finish this season, losing in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs. He oversaw the turnaround to Paris football over the past three seasons. The Eagles were 0-10 in his first season in 2018, then 3-7 last year before winning a school-record 11 games this season.

The team's 9-0 start to the season was the program's best start since 1956.

BASEBALL

UAPB series at Alabama A&M canceled

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's weekend baseball series at Alabama A&M has been canceled due to severe weather expected across the state of Alabama this weekend. No make-up dates for the Southwestern Athletic Conference games have been scheduled.

The Golden Lions (2-19, 2-8 SWAC) will return to the field for a pair of games April 13-14 at the University of Arkansas. UAPB has dropped each of its last 11 games.

-- Eli Lederman

BOWLING

ASU advances to Final Four

With a 2-0 sweep of North Carolina A&T on Thursday, the Arkansas State University bowling team won the Region 3 bracket and advances to the National Collegiate Bowling Final Four that begins today at AMF Pro Bowl Lanes in North Kansas City, Mo.

The rest of the final four includes No. 1 overall seed McKendree, No. 2 seed Nebraska and Youngstown State. ASU meets Nebraska at 9 a.m. on lanes 15-16.

The Red Wolves won the traditional match 1,023-978 on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the mega-match. Taylor Davis led Arkansas State with 235 while Montana Meyer (226) and Averi Brown (210) eclipsed the 200 mark. Sarah Sanes (181) and Emma Stull (171) also bowled in the traditional match.

Arkansas State edged the Aggies 188-182 in the first game of the 5-game Baker series and a 248-164 margin in game two set the tone for the remainder of the match. After dropping the third game 208-194, the Red Wolves cruised to the win, winning the fourth game 213-204 and finishing out the 5-game series at 1,030-962.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas falls at LSU

The No. 28 University of Arkansas women's tennis team lost 4-0 to No. 11 LSU on Thursday in Baton Rouge.

LSU (13-4, 8-4 SEC) claimed the doubles point with victories in the No. 2 and 3 spots.

Arkansas (10-8, 4-8) visits Texas A&M on Saturday for the regular-season finale before the SEC Tournament, set to begin April 19 in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

VOLLEYBALL

Harding, Arkansas Tech advance

Harding University defeated the University of Arkansas-Monticello 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Great American Conference Tournament in Searcy.

Katherine Cowart had 26 digs and Libby Hinton had 10 kills for the Bisons (10-0, 10-0 GAC).

Katelyn Richbourg led Weevils (6-5, 6-5 GAC) with 19 digs.

Arkansas Tech University defeated Henderson State University 25-20, 25-22, 25-19 in another quarterfinal.

Mackenzie Eford and Tymber Riley each had 11 kills for the Golden Suns (7-4, 6-4).