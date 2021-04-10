LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Ole Miss Game 1

Ole Miss 3 Arkansas 0 - Middle 4th

Goodheart works a walk to start the inning, but he's forced out at second after Wallace hits a ground ball to third. Wallace is safe at first.

Brady Slavens strikes out on a pitch that, quite frankly, wasn't a strike. The zone has been low and in to right-handed hitters, and low and away to left-handed hitters. Slavens, a left-handed hitter, took a ball low and in and was rung up on it.

Franklin is walked and Arkansas has two base runners on for the first time this game.

Opitz strikes out swinging to end the threat in the 4th.

Ole Miss 3 Arkansas 0 - End 3rd

Wicklander gets a strikeout looking, his fourth of the game, but a double down the left field line by Chatagnier and a single from Graham give the Rebels a 3-0 lead.

Dunhurst singles to left and Matt Hobbs will venture out to the mound.

Wicklander walks the next batter and Ole Miss has the bases loaded. McCants strikes out on a fastball for the second out.

Wicklander gets Baker to strikeout swinging. It was an eight-pitch battle and Wicklander wins it. He's already thrown 70 pitches. I wouldn't be surprised if he's done for the day.

Ole Miss 2 Arkansas 0 - Middle 3rd

Gregory leads off the inning with a walk. He worked the count full and took a pitch just off the outside corner to give the Hogs their first base runner.

Battles flies out to center for the first out, and Nesbit is caught looking on a pitch that splits the plate for out number two.

Moore strikes out swinging and the Hogs can't do anything with the lead off walk.

Ole Miss 2 Arkansas 0 - End 2nd

Wicklander walks a batter, but that's all that Ole Miss can muster in the 2nd.

The leadoff batter flied out to center, Baker walked, then Wicklander got a pop up to second and a strikeout looking to end the inning.

Ole Miss 2 Arkansas 0 - Middle 2nd

Arkansas goes in order again.

Slavens strikes out, Franklin lines out to short, and Opitz pops up to right field to end the inning.

Ole Miss 2 Arkansas 0 - End 1st

Wicklander allows a two-out 2 RBI double to give the Rebels the lead in the first.

To start the inning Wicklander sandwiched a single around a groundout and a strikeout, but Ole Miss gets a lob hit and then the double gives Ole Miss the lead.

Wicklander jumps back to get the next batter to strikeout.

Arkansas 0 Ole Miss 0 - Middle 1st

Robert Moore strikes out swinging to start the game.

Goodheart grounds out to first and Wallace strikes out to end the inning. Hoglund works a 1-2-3 inning to start the game.

Lineups

Arkansas

2B Robert Moore

DH Matt Goodheart

RF Cayden Wallace

1B Brady Slavens

CF Christian Franklin

C Casey Opitz

LF Zack Gregory

SS Jalen Battles

3B Jacob Nesbit

P Patrick Wicklander

Ole Miss

3B Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

2B Peyton Chatagnier

LF Kevin Graham

C Hayden Dunhurst

DH Ben Van Cleve

CF TJ McCants

1B Cael Baker

RF John Rhys Plumlee

P Gunnar Hoglund

Pregame

The series opener between the teams that was scheduled for Friday was postponed due to rain and thunderstorms forecast for Oxford.

The second game of Saturday's doubleheader will begin 1 hour, 15 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

Arkansas and Ole Miss are tied atop the SEC West standings with a conference record of 7-2 through three weeks.

The Razorbacks have not won a series at Swayze Field since 2010.

Ole Miss has won the past four regular-season series against Arkansas, but the Razorbacks won a best-of-three-game super regional in Fayetteville in 2019. Arkansas and Ole Miss had a 4-4 record against each other in 2019, when they also met twice at the SEC Tournament.

The Game 1 starting pitchers, Patrick Wicklander of Arkansas and Gunnar Hoglund of Ole Miss, were the starters the last time the teams met in Game 3 of the 2019 super regional.

Saturday's games will be the 65th and 66th career games that Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco have coached against each other. That will tie the 66 career meetings between the SEC’s two winningest coaches all time, Skip Bertman of LSU and Ron Polk of Mississippi State and Georgia. Bianco leads the all-time series against Van Horn, 38-26.

Arkansas enters the series tied for the NCAA lead with 50 home runs.

Ole Miss starting first baseman Tim Elko will miss the series with a torn ACL that was suffered Monday. Elko was the NCBWA national hitter of the month for March and led the SEC with 36 RBI at the time of his injury. Elko was batting .340 with 9 home runs and 7 doubles.

Ole Miss is 16-3 this season at Swayze Field.

Arkansas is 8-1 this season away from home, including 5-1 in true road games. The Razorbacks defeated Texas Tech, Texas and TCU at a neutral field in Arlington, Texas, to open the season, and won road series at Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State