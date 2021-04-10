Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Shawn White, 36, of 5010 E. Thompson Ave. in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, domestic battering and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. White was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Alexander Taber, 29, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Taber was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Darian Perez-Ramirez, 21, of 1204 Crawford Ave. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with domestic battering. Perez-Ramirez was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jeremy Strode, 30, of 18360 Lake Sequoyah Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and fleeing. Strode was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Shawn Cox, 37, of 906 E. Parks St. in Prairie Grove was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and fleeing. Cox was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Kyler Perkins, 20, of 201 E. Appleby Road, Lot 55, in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Perkins was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Jeffrey Federinko, 36, of Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Federinko was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Siloam Springs

• Ryan Ross, 20, of 2425 E. Kenwood St. in Siloam Springs was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Ross was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Barbara Thayer, 60, of 1809 Westwood Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battering and terroristic threatening. Thayer was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Alfonso Herrera, 42, of 2072 Woodland Ave. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Herrera was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Gunther Felgar, 26, of 218 Raedel St. in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering, theft by receiving and furnishing a handgun/prohibited weapon to a felon. Felgar was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Katelyn Anderson, 26, of 402 Maple St. in Huntsville was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Anderson was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Devan Hamby, 25, of 214 S. Ray Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a prohibited weapon. Hamby was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Christopher Heal, 19, of 4492 W. Sandingham St. in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and criminal mischief. Heal was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Ralph Riley, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Riley was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

• Pernetra Hill, 27, of 9302 Lew Drive in Little Rock was arrested Wednesday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Hill was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.