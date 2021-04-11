Area summer camps to include art, cooking

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., offers community youth seasonal programming. Summer camp offerings will include art, ceramics, cooking, dance, STEAM and theater. Income-based scholarships are available, according to a news release. For registration, scholarship applications or details, interested participants should visit asc701.org/summer-camps.

Summer camps include:

THEATER CAMP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 7–18; ages 12–17;

Theater Camp will focus on musical theater preparation, collaboration and exploration. Participants will work with props and costumes and perform numbers from various musicals. They will also learn to work in teams, solve problems, build self-confidence and explore creativity while making new friends. The camp will conclude with a showcase performance open to the public.

THEATER JR. CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11

Theater Camp Jr. will focus on basic beginner's musical theater preparation, collaboration, and exploration. Campers will work with props and costumes, and perform numbers from various musicals. The camp will conclude with a showcase performance open to the public.

ART I CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, June 21–25; ages 7–11

Art I focuses on beginner lessons in different media with an exploration of ASC's art exhibitions. Students will develop an understanding of drawing, painting and sculpting techniques to create artwork through step-by-step instruction.

CERAMICS CAMP: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, June 28–July 2, July 5; ages 12–17

This special ceramics camp will be led by multimedia artist and ceramicist Yelena Petroukhina. The camp coincides with her exhibition "Defining Home: Mixed Media and Ceramics of Yelena Petroukhina," on view April 8–July 10, 2021, at ASC.

Students will learn fundamental clay hand-building techniques, surface and mono-printed image transfer techniques on clay, use commercial glazes and fire clay with ASC's on-site kilns. The July 5 session is for students to pick up their final fired pieces and for a culminating group activity. The camp will be held in the new The ARTSpace on Main facility at 623 S. Main St.

Petroukhina teaches art at Horace Mann Middle School in Little Rock. She is an alumna of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Details: yelenapetroukhina.net.

STEAM CAMP: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 12-16; ages 12–17

Students are introduced to the principles of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) with hands-on building and experimentation through computer programming and animation.

CREATE LAB: 1–4 p.m. Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 10-17

This hands-on cooking camp teaches basic skills such as properly washing, peeling, chopping and slicing various foods and how to avoid illness from improper food preparation. Students will learn to turn their knowledge of dietary choices into nutritious meals with the guidance of Faith Anaya, owner of Kids Cook!. They will learn how to independently prepare a dish and create simple recipes. CrEATe Lab is made possible by grants from the Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas and the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation.

DANCE CAMP: 9 a.m.–noon Monday–Friday, July 19–23; ages 7–17

This class teaches the fundamentals of dance, with techniques that encourage self-expression and will develop musicality, coordination and rhythm.

For additional information about ASC's summer camps, email Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375. Details: asc701.org.