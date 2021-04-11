BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has announced nine new members of its Advisory Committee on Community Banking, including Margaret Oldner, chief executive officer of Stone Bank in Mountain View.

Jennifer Shelton and Cherryn Howard have joined the mortgage lending team at the Saddle Creek branch of First Community Bank in Little Rock.

GOVERNMENT

Jonathan J. Sawrie was recently named the chief of contracting for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Alicia Dorn has been appointed as extension specialist, project/program manager-communications for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.

Williams Baptist University has appointed Andrew Watson as the university’s new associate vice president for enrollment management and Angela Flippo as freshman advisor and parent liaison.

The Arkansas Research Alliance has announced the appointment of six new ARA Fellows, including Fabricio Medina-Bolivar of Arkansas State University.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has hired Gertrude Thompkins as a new student support specialist assisting in the retention of undergraduate and graduate students at the University of Arkansas Little Rock.

MEDICAL

Cancer researcher Thomas J. Kelly Jr., Ph.D., has been named associate director for cancer research training and education at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

NONPROFIT

The Salvation Army’s Central Arkansas Area Command recently named Little Rock native Ashley Hooten as director of development.

TOURISM

Mid-America Science Museum recently announced the addition of five new Board of Trustees members for the 2021-2023 term: Mary Bradley, co-owner, vice-president, and chief financial officer of Crystal Ridge Distillery and Event Center; Jonathan Hamner, vice president of B&F Engineering; Mechele McNary, information technology director for Alliance Rubber Company; Justin Nicklas, president, chief executive officer and general manager of Gross Funeral Home; Toddy Pitard, president of Lauray’s the Diamond Center in Hot Springs and Murphy-Pitard Jewelers in El Dorado.

