Sights of Summer: Momentary announces three-part exhibition schedule

As promised, the just-announced summer exhibition schedule at Bentonville arts space the Momentary carries on a programming philosophy aimed at expanding the capabilities of the space and furthering understanding of, and connection to, art being made in the current moment.

That promise came from Lauren Haynes, director of artist initiatives and curator of contemporary art at the Momentary and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Ahead of the spring temporary exhibition schedule, she explains that presenting the smaller, overlapping solo shows is indicative of the rhythm of the curatorial mission moving forward.

"We are excited to continue our second year with ... [the] presentation of three solo visual art exhibitions that will offer new perspectives and conversations to our community," Lieven Bertels, director of the Momentary, says in a news release.

"Whether the artists are familiar to our visitors or completely unknown, they will be able to ... enjoy a multimedia exhibition that draws from Afrofuturism, science fiction and experimental cinema by Cauleen Smith; explore race, class, social justice and more through a multi-film installation by Garrett Bradley; and dive deeper into Kenny Rivero's practice and themes that have been present in his work for the past decade."

The last of the three spring exhibitions closes June 13, less than two weeks before the first show of the summer season debuts. On June 26, "Cauleen Smith: Space Station, Radiant Behind the Sun" will fully transform the Lobby Gallery at the Momentary. A "space station" with a 1970s aesthetic, multimedia works and immersive elements will draw visitors into the worlds of Smith's interdisciplinary filmmaking.

"Through her practice, Cauleen Smith layers stories, reframes narratives and considers history through different lenses," Allison Glenn says in the exhibition press release. Glenn is associate curator of contemporary art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and curated the Smith exhibition.

"This new solo exhibition gives us an opportunity to showcase and share her unique artistic style and perspective with Momentary audiences," Glenn adds.

The pleasant visuals in Garrett Bradley’s video installation “America” challenge viewers “to consider what it might mean to see Black representation through a lens that privileges depictions of pleasure over spectacles of pain,” the Momentary press release explains. (Courtesy Image/Garrett Bradley)

The works of another filmmaker will fill Gallery 2 and Gallery 3 beginning July 3. "Garrett Bradley: American Rhapsody" features two single-channel videos and a multi-channel video installation by Bradley that all explore social, economic and racial politics of everyday life. The exhibition was organized by Contemporary Arts Museum Houston and presents the New Orleans-based artist's work in a way that connects "the dots from the past to present and [offers] a new vision for the future."

"Garrett Bradley is a brilliant storyteller, and we are excited to feature a dynamic trio of her films at the Momentary," says Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, assistant curator at the Momentary, who organized the exhibition for the Bentonville venue. "Among many things, Bradley is going to expand our visitors' awareness of the history of American film, while also presenting new opportunities for visitor engagement in a gallery setting."

A 10-year retrospective on New York-based painter Kenny Rivero’s work will open July 10 at the Momentary in Bentonville, including this oil on canvas work, “Limpieza of the Head.” “Kenny Rivero: The Floor Is Crooked” is organized by the Momentary and curated by Lauren Haynes. (Courtesy Photo/Daniel Greer)

Finally, "Kenny Rivero: The Floor Is Crooked" opens July 10 to present a retrospective of Rivero's drawings, paintings and sculptures made over the last decade. Haynes is the curator for this final exhibition of the summer season and she shares her excitement for the work to be shown in Bentonville:

"Rivero's work over the past 10 years has addressed complicated themes around history, identity and more, so being able to see this vast scope of works and themes together in the Momentary's galleries will be a fantastic opportunity for our visitors to learn more about Rivero, his work, and our current moment."

The Momentary Summer Exhibition Schedule