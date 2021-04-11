‘Star Wars’ fans dress as characters to Oh, be one

BENTONVILLE -- The next time there's a disturbance in the Force, it might be coming from some extraterrestrials roaming this downtown square in a city not too far, far away.

Several locals have made a habit over the past few months of dressing up as characters from the "Star Wars" movies and mingling with visitors downtown.

The Force is strong with Alan Von Goodleef, Jared Nesbit and Kyle Good, who are part of the cast of characters. They were at the square on a recent weekday dressed as a stormtrooper, a Tusken Raider and a Jawa, respectively. People stopped to take photographs with them as the three prowled the area.

The characters also were at the first day of the Bentonville Farmers Market this year. They plan to pop up there regularly on Saturdays.

"I love sci-fi," said Von Goodleef of Bentonville. "I've always wanted to be a stormtrooper. It's a childhood dream."

Nesbit said there are eight people in the group overall.

He said they discovered that they shared a love for "Star Wars" and had some of the costumes. They decided to use "Star Wars" to spread a bit of joy.

"It's been a long year, especially with covid-19," Von Goodleef said. "We just want to bring joy and cheer to everyone."

Nesbit of Bentonville was dressed as a Tusken Raider. Known unofficially as Sand People, Tuskens are nomadic and generally belligerent to other species.

Dressing up is all in good fun.

"It's fun for us to become 'Star Wars' characters, and everyone enjoys it," Nesbit said. "It's like we are in a completely different world."

Nesbit said his character doesn't talk, but mostly hollers or uses sign language, so it enables him to connect with children on another level.

"No one cares about what's behind the mask," Nesbit said. "I'm just a character they want to talk and interact with."

Good of Rogers recently debuted his Jawa costume. Jawas are short scavengers who collect and sell valuables. They wear heavy robes that hide their faces, except for their glowing yellow eyes.

Good has dressed as a stormtrooper on other visits to the square.

'Star Wars' was a big part of my childhood, and I like to share that with everyone," he said.

Nesbit said it's difficult to explain how "Star Wars" became such an important part of their lives.

"None of us really remember a time in our lives where we weren't 'Star Wars' fans, you know," Nesbit said. "We just grew up with it."

Nesbit said several members of the group have more than one costume, and he's building a costume of Jango Fett, a bounty hunter who appears in the movie "Attack of the Clones."

"What we wear depends on the weather and how we're feeling that day," Nesbit said.

The men, out in full regalia on March 31, caught the attention of several passersby.

"You guys look good enough to be in a Hollywood movie," said Ted Thompson of Bella Vista. "My grandson will get a kick out of this."

Shannon Storm of Rogers was riding by on his bicycle and did a double take.

"It's not every day you go on a bike ride, and you see these guys," Storm said. "It's not every day a Storm meets a stormtrooper."

Josh Earnhart of Rogers was on his way to an appointment, but said he's a "die-hard" "Star Wars" fan and had to stop for a photo.

Von Goodleef said the group plans to continue the trips to the square, at least for a while. A couple of members of the group have children, who also get into the act: dressed mostly as Jawas.

Their adventures produced at least one anxious moment, though.

During their visit to the square Jan. 19, a laser beam was spotted inside Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green's courtroom. It was perceived as a possible threat. Deputies and police officers questioned members of the group, Nesbit said. Von Goodleef said they were not responsible for the device because none of their weapons had lasers.

Nesbit said they just want to share their love of "Star Wars" with people and for the experiences to all be positive. He said love of "Star Wars" is universal, and crosses gender and racial barriers. The franchise and characters are so well-known they bring people together, he said.

"They probably can recognize a stormtrooper or Darth Vader in North Korea," Nesbit said. "It's limitless who can be reached with 'Star Wars.'"

Nesbit described the square as home base because many in the group live in the Bentonville area.

He said one day Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia or Darth Vader may join them in their escapades.