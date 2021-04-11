Sections
Vaccinations in state open to all 16, older

by Lisa Hammersly | Today at 4:15 a.m.

Arkansans age 16 and over are eligible now to receive covid-19 vaccinations.

For help making a covid-19 vaccination appointment, or for related questions, phone the Arkansas Department of Health's vaccination scheduling hot line at (800) 985-6030, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Health Department posts a list of covid-19 vaccination clinics around the state. Some accept appointments, and others are first-come, first-served.

The vaccination clinic website is: https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/adh-covid-19-vaccine-clinics.

More vaccination locations

The Health Department also offers a list of "Covid-19 Vaccination Locations" that includes hundreds of pharmacies and hospitals statewide that administer shots by appointment.

The website is: https://bit.ly/3q45Noe.

Providers are listed by city and county, with telephone numbers and links to individual store websites and waiting list sign-ups. The Health Department site asks: "Please only contact one provider."

Call-in line; email address

For information related to the covid-19 virus, call the state Health Department's ADH COVID-19 call center at (800) 803-7847, or email ADH.CoronaVirus@arkansas.gov. Ages 16 and 17 are eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines only; ages 18 and up for Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

