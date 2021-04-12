Considerations on race

Editor's note: Paul Greenberg, former editorial page editor of the Pine Bluff Commercial and retired editorial page editor and columnist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and columnist for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, won a Pulitzer Prize in 1969 for a series of editorials he wrote in 1968 on civil rights. Greenberg described the editorials during an interview once as being about the "need for understanding and the respect for the rights of others." We believe those sensibilities are worthy of review again, considering the racial protests and other turmoil in the country today. For that reason, we are republishing each of Mr. Greenberg's award-winning editorials over the next several days. He died Tuesday at age 84.

In all, Greenberg submitted seven "exhibits" to be considered for the Pulitzer. This segment, which was submitted as "EXHIBIT 2," is composed of editorial writings from four different days and includes, as Greenberg wrote: "Other ways to improve the racial climate: Integrating the civil service commission. Speaking out on sportsmanship when a Negro player is turned away from a tournament at a country club. Urging more Negro police for an almost-white force."

Still a Way (June 2, 1968)

The attorney general's office has said No to appointing an ex-officio member to the city's Civil Service Commission. That's the way the mayor's biracial committee had wanted to broaden the commission to include a Negro member. But if the City Council does want to make another appointment to the commission, the problem isn't insurmountable. The attorney general's office also noted that the law specifically forbids a candidate for public office from serving on the commission. And one of the commissioners is running for the legislature. In that event, the City Council can name a replacement-officio.

Qualified for the Job (June 11, 1968)

We don't understand what reason Alderman Fred Condray might have had to vote against the appointment of Carl E. Hyman to the Civil Service Commission. Dr. Hyman is a native of Pine Bluff with a long attachment to his community, sound credentials in his profession, and a reputation for being his own man.

True, Dr. Hyman hasn't been prominent in politics or controversy, but that may be an argument for his appointment to a board that ought to be impartial and primarily concerned with professional standards. Dr. Hyman shows promise of being a fair and independent member of a commission that ought to be just that, fair and independent.

Besides, being a Negro, Dr. Hyman's presence on the commission has an important value. It would testify to the fairness with which the commission does its job. That may have been one reason why the mayor's biracial committee suggested that the next vacancy on the commission go to a Negro. Dr. Hyman being qualified on all counts, it is understandable why all seven other aldermen should have approved his appointment.

Note (March 12, 1968)

About the flap over the Negro players who were barred from the tennis tournament, it ought to be noted that the Eden Park Country Club is a purely private organization. And that its action--agreeing to hold the tourney but then turning away some of the players when they turned out to be Negroes--should not be construed as a reflection of the public spirit and good sportsmanship that we would like to think characterize Pine Bluff.

Needed: More Negro Police (Nov. 24, 1968)

Why is it, when a Negro is dismissed from the force, questions are asked of the police chief? After all, when a white is dismissed, no suspicions of racial prejudice are raised.

The reason is obvious, of course: the very few Negroes on the force (two at last count) compared to the many whites (59). It's this kind of ratio that tends to breed a suspicion of bias even when that suspicion isn't justified. (The all-white composition of Pine Bluff's fire department must seem even more suspect.)

POLICE CHIEF William Howard was well within the bounds of discretion when he chose not to broadcast the reasons for the dismissal of a Negro officer during the probationary period. Out of fairness to the man, the department's detailed judgment of his fitness as a police officer should not be made public at an open meeting of the Mayor's Biracial Advisory Committee. Any more than precise reasons for the dismissal of a teacher, say, should go beyond the school board.

The Negro officer's being hired in the first place should be some evidence of the department's good faith. Has there ever been a Negro fired from a job that has not been hired in the first place? If a federal case were made every time a Negro is dismissed, another unfortunate barrier would be raised against employment of Negroes. A boss who anticipates harassment if he should fire a worker might hesitate to hire him in the first place.

STILL, SUSPICIONS of prejudice will linger in every case like this one--until the city manages to recruit quite a few Negro officers. Then there wouldn't be this kind of rhubarb on those occasions when the police department decides that one doesn't measure up.

Wednesday's confrontation before the biracial committee underscores the need for more Negro policemen on the force.