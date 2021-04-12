Crashes over the weekend on roads in state leave 3 people dead, 1 hurt

Two people died in highway crashes in Arkansas on Sunday, according to preliminary reports by the Arkansas State Police.

A 21-year-old Greenwood man died in a one-vehicle crash on Arkansas 10 in Havana in Yell County, a state police report said.

Brecken Cook was westbound on the highway about 2:05 a.m. when the 2010 Ford Mustang he was driving crossed the centerline and left the roadway, striking a tree, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A Morrilton man died in a head-on collision about 6:30 a.m. in Conway, according to a state police report.

John Franklin Camberlen, 32, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry northbound when he crossed the centerline and hit a 2014 Dodge Ram, the report said.

Tyranee Rose Balentine, 23, of Morrilton was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.

A 58-year-old Higden man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck from behind Saturday night on Interstate 40 in Faulkner County, according to a state police report.

Bobby Cox was riding in the right lane about 8:15 p.m. when his 2007 Honda motorcycle was rear-ended by a 2002 Honda Accord, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report said.