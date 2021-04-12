OPINION: Horoscopes by Holiday

Happy birthday April 14: Now more than ever, you are the captain of your own ship, with an entire crew working to make things go smoothly. As involved as they may be with their own journeys, when you need support, it's all hands on deck. Don't be afraid to delegate, seek mentorship and absorb the kind of care that will be heaped on you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You have a strong sense for other people's feelings, and it's taxing for you to inhabit highly emotional environments. Even so, the rollercoaster beats being bored every time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You'll need to pick up a skill to resolve today's problem. You learn fast, perhaps because the emotional stakes are high. These new abilities contribute to your awesomeness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It's as though there's a plot inside the plot. You not only understand the action; you understand what's going on under the action, and that's the level to engage with.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The only opponent you have today is inside you — a persistent and unhelpful voice. Acknowledge it and set it free like you would an unqualified job applicant. "Thank you for applying. We're going a different direction ..."

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You're in an imaginative mood, and you will apply great creativity to your love life. The one who is really in tune with you is practically a mind reader, and it's nice that you don't have to overstate things to communicate clearly.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The right amount of space — that's the magic ingredient that makes the dance of relationships work. Negotiating that space is best done through movement and tuning in to subtle cues (not words).

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The attributes you want to infuse your life with exist in the people you adore, admire and study. You have the same qualities, though some have been muted. You'll unmute and amplify them today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Limiting beliefs are like tinted glasses that color your whole view. Looking for the culprits "out there" won't work. The light will pour in once you reach up and pull the problem from your own head.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The muscle of willpower is like other muscles. It needs a warmup, and there's a period of peak performance before it gets fatigued and burns out. It would be silly to blame yourself for not having more of a finite quantity.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll make mischief, though not out of a desire for rebellion; rather, you'd like to lighten the mood with the sort of playfulness that is the very effervescence of life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Those who are not self-aware are also not going to be aware of you, and you are wise to set your expectations accordingly. In the art of calibrating your expectations, you are becoming an aficionado.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): An acute and nostalgic pang will accompany your thoughts about the gathering aspects of life, and you'll spend time making grand plans for better eras.

GUNG-HO MOON

The first day after the new moon in Aries highlights the steps needed for goal-getting. Habits we desire are built just like our established habits were: They accumulated over time with incremental adjustments — some conscious, many a product of the environment. Hot Tip from Venus: Make it easier. Change the environment.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: "I want to go to the movies with him and only him. He's the only one I want to hang out with. We are soul mates. I don't think there's anyone else in the world for me. I need him. Why doesn't he know this? We are both Scorpios."

A: It sounds like you are confusing your needs with your wants. Here's how you can tell the difference: A need is common to all in a species. Plants need water. Some species need daily water; some need only a few drops. Getting the right amount is a life-and-death situation for the plant. Whether the plant is watered from a sprinkler or an underground well or an eye dropper doesn't matter. The need is water.

People need companionship, and they need connection. You may prefer the company of one person to another, because the connection works for you, but that does not mean that person is the only one who will fill the need for companionship and connection. Branch out. The fixed nature of your sign can make you rigidly insistent that your needs are met in only the way you've set your mind to. But there are other factors involved. Loosen your grip on the controls of reality. Open up to the possibilities.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

David Letterman holds the record for the longest-serving late-night talk show host in American history. True to his Aries origins, he created his own brand of humor, which included top 10 lists, stupid pet tricks and a wit that won't quit. In his Netflix series, "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," Letterman delved into more in-depth interviews than was possible in other formats.